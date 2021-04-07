Private Univ PR Assoc gets new body

A 23-member new executive committee of Private University Public Relations Officers' Association has been formed.

Monirul Islam Rintu and Abu Sadat made president and general secretary respectively of the association.

The other members of the body, are Senior Vice President, Muhammad Imtiaz, Southeast University, Vice President, Nasima Khandaker, Tagore University of Creative Arts, Vice President, Abu Mia Akand (Tuhin), AIUB, Joint General Secretary (1) Anwar Habib Kajal, Daffodil University, Joint General Secretary (2), SM Mohiuddin, East West University, Finance Secretary, Mamun-ul Matin, Farist University, Co-Finance Secretary, Zahid Hasan, Presidency University, Organising Secretary , Wahiduzzaman, IUB, Co-Organising Secretary, K M Saifullah, Prime University, Office Secretary Sheikh Mahabub, Northern University, Assistant Office Secretary, Jisan Al Jubayer, BUBT, Public Relations and Training Secretary, Al Amin Sikder Sihab, IUBAT, Assistant Public Relations and Training Secretary, Bachchu Sheikh Robin, UAP, Publicity Secretary, Nahid Hasan, Public Relations Officer, Sonargaon University, Sports Secretary, Manzoor Hossain, Merit Int School, Sonargaon, Co-Sports Secretary, Literature and Publication Secretary, Hasina Angel, BUHS, Co-Literature and Publication Secretary, Matiur Tanif, Green University, Cultural Secretary, Sajeed Fatemi, Eastern University, Co-Cultural Secretary, Badiur Rahman Sohel, Asian University, Research Secretary, Abdul, Matin, Manarat Int University, International Secretary Naeem Ahmed, Bangladesh Islamic University.







