129th academic council meeting of CUET held

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 6: The 129th meeting of the Academic Council of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) was held virtually on Tuesday.

CUET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr M Rafiqul Alam and Chairman of the academic council presided over the meeting. Several decisions were taken in the meeting while internal and external members took part.

Registrar Prof Dr Farooq-uz-Zaman Chowdhury was present as member secretary.







