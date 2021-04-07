36 people fined for breaching health rules in Cumilla

CUMILLA, Apr 6: Mobile courts of the district administration on Tuesday fined 36 people Taka 43,700 in different places in the district town for breaching Covid-19 safety rules to halt the spread of the lethal virus.

According to district administration sources, four teams conducted the raids in different areas of the district town and fined 36 people Taka 43,700. Executive Magistrates Md. Abu Syed, Johnny Roy, SS Mustafizur Rahman and Syeda Farhana Pritha led the operation teams from this morning to this afternoon.

During the raids, members of the Ansar and Police department assisted the mobile courts in maintaining law and order. -BSS









