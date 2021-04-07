Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 April, 2021, 3:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

36 people fined for breaching health rules in Cumilla

Published : Wednesday, 7 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

CUMILLA, Apr 6: Mobile courts of the district administration on Tuesday fined 36 people Taka 43,700 in different places in the district town for breaching Covid-19 safety rules to halt the spread of the lethal virus.
According to district administration sources, four teams conducted the raids in different areas of the district town and fined 36 people Taka 43,700. Executive Magistrates Md. Abu Syed, Johnny Roy, SS Mustafizur Rahman and Syeda Farhana Pritha led the operation teams from this morning to this afternoon.
During the raids, members of the Ansar and Police department assisted the mobile courts in maintaining law and order.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka city is not likely to suffer earthquake greater than 7.5 magnitudes: Scholars
Bangladesh Coast Guard in a drive detained a drug dealer with 24kg of hemp
Private Univ PR Assoc gets new body
129th academic council meeting of CUET held
Experts find lockdown in BD ‘unscientific, halfhearted’
36 people fined for breaching health rules in Cumilla
DNCC starts mobile courts to enforce lockdown
AFMC, Army Medical College entry tests postponed


Latest News
Oxford pauses dosing in trial of AstraZeneca vaccine in children, teenagers
Four councillors among 13 injured in Munshiganj explosion
16,181 administered COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday
Kim Kardashian West is now a billionaire
UNICEF calls for easing distribution of COVID-19 vaccines
US job openings jump to two-year high in February
Fakhrul regrets BNP’s failure to revitalise organisations
North Korea to skip Tokyo Olympics over Covid-19 fears
Man 'killed by step brother' in Natore
PM offers economic zone, high-tech park for US investors
Most Read News
Nuclear energy for mankind
Suu Kyi's 2nd Nobel Peace Prize and contemporary thoughts!
Covid-19 pandemic--holding a mirror on our face
Bangladeshi brothers commit suicide killing 4 family members
Bus services in Dhaka, other cities to resume Wednesday
Mamunul among 17 Hefazat men sued
Bangladesh records highest 66 Covid deaths, 7,213 cases in a day
Death toll from launch capsize rises to 34
Govt asks to close all madrasas, except orphanages
Faridpur upazila parishad, police station vandalised
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft