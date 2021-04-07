DNCC starts mobile courts to enforce lockdown

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) on Tuesday started conducting mobile courts at different areas under its jurisdiction to enforce lockdown.

Mobile courts were conducted in Gulshan-1, 2 and Mohakhali kitchen market areas led by regional executive officer and regional magistrate Abdullah Al-Baki, said a press release.

All illegal floating shops were removed from the main road of Karwan Bazar area by a mobile court led by regional executive officer and regional magistrate Masud Hossain.

At that time, they fined two restaurant owners Taka 35,000 for serving people in violation of rules.

A total of 18 people were fined Tk 1,800 for not wearing mask properly, a hardware shop owner was fined Tk 1,000 and two others were fined Tk 1500 for keeping goods on footpath. -BSS







