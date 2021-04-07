|
AFMC, Army Medical College entry tests postponed
Published : Wednesday, 7 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Admission tests to the Armed Forces Medical College and five Army medical colleges, scheduled for April 9, have been postponed amid the countrywide lockdown to contain the transmission of coronavirus.
The Inter Service Public Relation Directorate (ISPR) made the announcement in a press release on Monday.
A new date for the 2020-21 academic session entry tests will be announced later, the ISPR said.