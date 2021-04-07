Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 April, 2021, 3:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Lingard lifts West Ham into fourth, Everton held by Palace

Published : Wednesday, 7 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

West Ham United's English midfielder Jesse Lingard celebrates after scoring the first goal during the English Premier League football match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United at the Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton, central England on April 5, 2021. photo: AFP

West Ham United's English midfielder Jesse Lingard celebrates after scoring the first goal during the English Premier League football match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United at the Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton, central England on April 5, 2021. photo: AFP

LONDON, APRIL 6: Jesse Lingard inspired West Ham to a thrilling 3-2 win at Wolves to move fourth in the Premier League on Monday, as Everton's hopes of a top-four finish were dented in a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.
Lingard's stunning form since joining the Hammers on loan from Manchester United in January saw him earn a recall by England manager Gareth Southgate last month.
The midfielder further bolstered his case for inclusion in Southgate's squad for Euro 2020 as he ran from inside his own half to slot home his sixth goal in eight West Ham appearances after just six minutes.
Lingard then turned creator for his side's other two goals as the visitors surged into a 3-0 lead inside 38 minutes.
His cute flick when penned in at the corner flag teed up Arthur Masuaku to cross for Pablo Fornals to double the Hammers' lead.
Lingard then surged beyond four weak Wolves challenges to free Jarrod Bowen, who fired in at Rui Patricio's near post.
David Moyes's men let a three-goal lead slip in their last outing as Arsenal battled back to draw 3-3 at the London Stadium two weeks ago and they nearly made the same mistake.
Leander Dendoncker kickstarted the Wolves fightback with a towering header from Adama Traore's cross just before half-time.
Substitute Fabio Silva then found the far corner 22 minutes from time to set up a grandstand finish.
But this time West Ham held out to move a point ahead of Chelsea in a tight battle for a place in the Champions League next season.
Tottenham and Liverpool are just three points behind West Ham with eight games to play.
Everton missed the chance to also move within three points of four, with a game in hand to come, as Michy Batshuayi's 86th minute equaliser salvaged a point for the Eagles at Goodison Park.
The Toffees were made to rue a string of missed chances either side of James Rodriguez's opener.
"The reason was we were not able to kill the game when we had the opportunity," said Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti.
"When you deserve to win, you have to win. We have to be more focused to avoid these kinds of situations."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
German FA says Loew to remain Germany boss at Euro 2020
Lingard lifts West Ham into fourth, Everton held by Palace
Holders Bayern host embattled PSG without Lewandowski
Barca edge closer to Atletico after late Dembele winner against Valladolid
Time for Tuchel to take tough decisions at Chelsea
Dhaka Army Archery club dominate in Archery
Ruma wins Taekwondo's first gold in Bangladesh Games
Bangladesh Games cricket battle gets quite intense


Latest News
Oxford pauses dosing in trial of AstraZeneca vaccine in children, teenagers
Four councillors among 13 injured in Munshiganj explosion
16,181 administered COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday
Kim Kardashian West is now a billionaire
UNICEF calls for easing distribution of COVID-19 vaccines
US job openings jump to two-year high in February
Fakhrul regrets BNP’s failure to revitalise organisations
North Korea to skip Tokyo Olympics over Covid-19 fears
Man 'killed by step brother' in Natore
PM offers economic zone, high-tech park for US investors
Most Read News
Nuclear energy for mankind
Suu Kyi's 2nd Nobel Peace Prize and contemporary thoughts!
Covid-19 pandemic--holding a mirror on our face
Bangladeshi brothers commit suicide killing 4 family members
Bus services in Dhaka, other cities to resume Wednesday
Mamunul among 17 Hefazat men sued
Bangladesh records highest 66 Covid deaths, 7,213 cases in a day
Death toll from launch capsize rises to 34
Govt asks to close all madrasas, except orphanages
Faridpur upazila parishad, police station vandalised
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft