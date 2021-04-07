Dhaka Army Archery club dominate in Archery

Dhaka Army Archery Club dominated the medal tally as the Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games archery concluded on Tuesday at Archery Training center of Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi.

On the last day of the event, eight gold medals were decided with Dhaka Army Archery Club maintaining their supremacy by winning eight medals including four gold, one silver and three bronze medals.

In the day's men's singles final, Ram Krishno Saha of Bangladesh Biman won gold beating Taminul Islam of Bangladesh Police Archery Club by 6-5 set points after the first stage was locked by 5-5 points draw. Shakib Mollah of Bangladesh Ansar secured the bronze medal in this event.

In the recurve women's singles event final, Nasrin Akter of Dhaka Army Archery Club won gold beating Nazmin Khatun of Bangladesh Ansar by 6-0 set points. Mehnaj Akter Monira of Dhaka Army Archery Club bagged the bronze medal in this event.

In the compound men's singles event final, Asim Kumar Das of Bangladesh Police Archery Club beat Newaj Ahmed Rakib of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) by 148-141 score. Asikuzzaman of Bangladesh Police bagged the silver in this event.

In the compound women's singles event final, Roksana Akter of Dhaka Army Archery Club won the gold beating Puspita Zaman of Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP) by 147-141 score. Bonnya Akter of Bangladesh Ansar bagged the bronze medal in this event.

In the recurve men's team event final, BKSP won gold beating Bangladesh Police by 6-0 set points. Dhaka District Sports Association secured the bronze medal in this event.

In the recurve women's team event final, Bangladesh Army Archery Club won gold beating BKSP by 5-3 set points. Dhaka Army Archery Club bagged the bronze medal in this event.

In the compound men's team event final, Dhaka Army Archery Club won gold beating Bangladesh Ansar by 226-221 score. Bangladesh Police Archery Club secured the bronze medal in this event.

In the compound women's team event final, Dhaka Army Archery Club won gold after narrowly edging past Bangladesh Ansar by 223-222 score. Bangladesh Police Archery Club secured the bronze medal in this event. Bangladesh Olympic Association secretary General Syed Shahed Reza was the chief guest after the final matches and distributed the prizes while BOA vice president Sheikh Boshir Ahmed was present as the special guest.

Bangladesh Archery Federation (BAF) president Lieutenant general Mohammad Moinul Islam, BAF vice presidents Mahfuzur Rahman Siddique and Anisur Rahman Dipu, and BAF general secretary Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chopol, were among others, also present in the prize distribution ceremony. -BSS











