Ruma wins Taekwondo's first gold in Bangladesh Games



Ruma Khatun of Bangladesh Ansar & VDP

Ruma, who hails from Faridpur, earned 7.70 points to lift the gold in women's (17-24 years age group). Anika Akhtar of Bangladesh Army bagged the silver scoring 7.60 points. Comilla DSA's Ishrat Jahan Ria and Chittagong DSA's Janatul Tamanna Tabasum won the two bronze medals.

The senior women's team event of the same age group went to Ansar & VDP. Sumayia Islam Anne and Anika Akhtar of Army annexed the doubles gold. Ruma and Lubna Akhtar of Ansar bagged the silver, while Zarina Khan and Faria Nowshin of Gazipur joined Comilla's Ishrat Jahan Ria and Rahima Islam Ripa to share the bronze medals.

Ruma Khatun teaming with Ashfia Arzoo and Rima Khatun also added another gold for Ansar in the women's senior pumse team event with 7.10 points. Sirajganj DSA's Tuhin Khatun, Mosammat Eva and Mosammat Moina closely followed the gold medalists with 6.95 points. Bandarban DSA and Chittagong DSA shared the two bronze medals.



Men's Events

Bangladesh Ansar men's team of Md Sabuj Sheikh, Md Ilyas and Mehdi Hasan Jibon earned the men's pumse team event with 7.30 points. Bangladesh Police earned 6.90 points to bag the silver with Sheffat Hossain, Rabiul Hasan and Mahfuzur Rahman representing the team. Border Guard Bangladesh and Sirajganj DSA won the two bronze medals with 6.80 points

Nuruddin Hossain of Ansar & VDP earned the distinction of winning a double in men's senior pumse. He scored 7.60 points in the individual event. Faisal Ahmed of Police with 7.20 points assured the silver while Ridwan Ahmed of Bangladesh Police and Rumman Chowjdhury of Army joint earned the bronze with 7.10 points.

Later he pairing with Sagar gathered 7.30 points to complete his double. Rumman Chowdhury and Md Emon of Army earned the silver with 6.90 points. BGB's Saifur Rahman and Sabinoy Marma and Md Mehdi Al Sohan and Md Zihad of Police bagged the bronze. -BSS







