Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 April, 2021, 3:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh Games cricket battle gets quite intense

Published : Wednesday, 7 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

The men's cricket event of Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games has become quite intense as all four teams stood on a chance to seal the final.
All of the team so far played two matches and won one, making their third match a virtual semifinal. The winning team of these two matches will get the ticket to the final and will fight on the stage to win the gold medal. The final will be held on April 10, a day when the curtain of the Games will be closed.
In a must win match, Chattola East Zone will play an important match against Varendra North Zone tomorrow (Wednesday) at the Abdur Rab Serniabat Stadium (ARSS) in Barishal. The match will start at 9 am.
A day after this match, Jahangirabad Central Zone will take on Chandrodip South Zone on Thursday at the same stadium and at the same time.
After winning their first match against Jahangirabad Central Zone by 63 runs, Chattola East Zone lost the second match to Chandrodip by eight wickets. This was huge turnaround for Chandrodip which lost the first match to Varendra North Zone by a mammoth 211 runs after being all out for just 26 runs.
Varendra however couldn't build on that huge victory as Jahangirabad stunned them by three wickets-a result that kept all the teams in the same line.
However, after four matches, Varendra North Zone is on top of the table, based on the better run rate which is 1.946 while Chattola East Zone is in second position with net run rate of 0.113. Jahangirabad Central Zone is in third spot with -0.375 and Chandrodip South Zone languished at the bottom of the table with -1.831 run rate.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
German FA says Loew to remain Germany boss at Euro 2020
Lingard lifts West Ham into fourth, Everton held by Palace
Holders Bayern host embattled PSG without Lewandowski
Barca edge closer to Atletico after late Dembele winner against Valladolid
Time for Tuchel to take tough decisions at Chelsea
Dhaka Army Archery club dominate in Archery
Ruma wins Taekwondo's first gold in Bangladesh Games
Bangladesh Games cricket battle gets quite intense


Latest News
Oxford pauses dosing in trial of AstraZeneca vaccine in children, teenagers
Four councillors among 13 injured in Munshiganj explosion
16,181 administered COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday
Kim Kardashian West is now a billionaire
UNICEF calls for easing distribution of COVID-19 vaccines
US job openings jump to two-year high in February
Fakhrul regrets BNP’s failure to revitalise organisations
North Korea to skip Tokyo Olympics over Covid-19 fears
Man 'killed by step brother' in Natore
PM offers economic zone, high-tech park for US investors
Most Read News
Nuclear energy for mankind
Suu Kyi's 2nd Nobel Peace Prize and contemporary thoughts!
Covid-19 pandemic--holding a mirror on our face
Bangladeshi brothers commit suicide killing 4 family members
Bus services in Dhaka, other cities to resume Wednesday
Mamunul among 17 Hefazat men sued
Bangladesh records highest 66 Covid deaths, 7,213 cases in a day
Death toll from launch capsize rises to 34
Govt asks to close all madrasas, except orphanages
Faridpur upazila parishad, police station vandalised
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft