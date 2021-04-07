Bangladesh Games cricket battle gets quite intense

The men's cricket event of Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games has become quite intense as all four teams stood on a chance to seal the final.

All of the team so far played two matches and won one, making their third match a virtual semifinal. The winning team of these two matches will get the ticket to the final and will fight on the stage to win the gold medal. The final will be held on April 10, a day when the curtain of the Games will be closed.

In a must win match, Chattola East Zone will play an important match against Varendra North Zone tomorrow (Wednesday) at the Abdur Rab Serniabat Stadium (ARSS) in Barishal. The match will start at 9 am.

A day after this match, Jahangirabad Central Zone will take on Chandrodip South Zone on Thursday at the same stadium and at the same time.

After winning their first match against Jahangirabad Central Zone by 63 runs, Chattola East Zone lost the second match to Chandrodip by eight wickets. This was huge turnaround for Chandrodip which lost the first match to Varendra North Zone by a mammoth 211 runs after being all out for just 26 runs.

Varendra however couldn't build on that huge victory as Jahangirabad stunned them by three wickets-a result that kept all the teams in the same line.

However, after four matches, Varendra North Zone is on top of the table, based on the better run rate which is 1.946 while Chattola East Zone is in second position with net run rate of 0.113. Jahangirabad Central Zone is in third spot with -0.375 and Chandrodip South Zone languished at the bottom of the table with -1.831 run rate. -BSS







