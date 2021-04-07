Army, Sylhet vie for men's football trophy today

Bangladesh Army and Sylhet district football teams will engage in the final of the Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games 2020 men's football today (Wednesday) at 3:30pm at Cumilla District Stadium.

BKSP will face Satkhira in a place decider on the same day at 1:00pm.

Strong Bangladesh Army team outplayed Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan (BKSP) by 3-1 margin in the first semi-final while Sylhet district football team had a 3-1 win over Satkhira in the second semifinal on Tuesday to confirm the final of men's football event.

In the first semi-final, Kawsar, Matin and Sanchoy scored one goal each for the Bangladesh Army in 33rd, 80th and in injury time correspondingly. Tauhid reduced one goal for BKSP scoring in the added time of the first half.

In second semi-final, Zillur, Rezaul and Nafis Iqubal scored for Sylhet in the 3rd, 25th and 90th minute correspondingly. Yasin Ali reduced one goal for the oppoent scoring in the 59th minute.

Earlier on Monday, Sylhet district football team had a 2-1 win over Bangladesh Army football team in a vital match of Group-A yet both the rivals moved to the semis with top points.







