Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 April, 2021, 3:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games

Army, Sylhet vie for men's football trophy today

Published : Wednesday, 7 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Army and Sylhet district football teams will engage in the final of the Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games 2020 men's football today (Wednesday) at 3:30pm at Cumilla District Stadium.
BKSP will face Satkhira in a place decider on the same day at 1:00pm.
Strong Bangladesh Army team outplayed Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan  (BKSP) by 3-1 margin in the first semi-final while Sylhet district football team had a 3-1 win over Satkhira in the second semifinal on Tuesday to confirm the final of men's football event.
In the first semi-final, Kawsar, Matin and Sanchoy scored one goal each for the Bangladesh Army in 33rd, 80th and in injury time correspondingly. Tauhid reduced one goal for BKSP scoring in the added time of the first half.
In second semi-final, Zillur, Rezaul and Nafis Iqubal scored for Sylhet in the 3rd, 25th and 90th minute correspondingly. Yasin Ali reduced one goal for the oppoent scoring in the 59th minute.
Earlier on Monday, Sylhet district football team had a 2-1 win over Bangladesh Army football team in a vital match of Group-A yet both the rivals moved to the semis with top points.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
German FA says Loew to remain Germany boss at Euro 2020
Lingard lifts West Ham into fourth, Everton held by Palace
Holders Bayern host embattled PSG without Lewandowski
Barca edge closer to Atletico after late Dembele winner against Valladolid
Time for Tuchel to take tough decisions at Chelsea
Dhaka Army Archery club dominate in Archery
Ruma wins Taekwondo's first gold in Bangladesh Games
Bangladesh Games cricket battle gets quite intense


Latest News
Oxford pauses dosing in trial of AstraZeneca vaccine in children, teenagers
Four councillors among 13 injured in Munshiganj explosion
16,181 administered COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday
Kim Kardashian West is now a billionaire
UNICEF calls for easing distribution of COVID-19 vaccines
US job openings jump to two-year high in February
Fakhrul regrets BNP’s failure to revitalise organisations
North Korea to skip Tokyo Olympics over Covid-19 fears
Man 'killed by step brother' in Natore
PM offers economic zone, high-tech park for US investors
Most Read News
Nuclear energy for mankind
Suu Kyi's 2nd Nobel Peace Prize and contemporary thoughts!
Covid-19 pandemic--holding a mirror on our face
Bangladeshi brothers commit suicide killing 4 family members
Bus services in Dhaka, other cities to resume Wednesday
Mamunul among 17 Hefazat men sued
Bangladesh records highest 66 Covid deaths, 7,213 cases in a day
Death toll from launch capsize rises to 34
Govt asks to close all madrasas, except orphanages
Faridpur upazila parishad, police station vandalised
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft