Wednesday, 7 April, 2021, 3:58 AM
Khaled Mahmud named team leader for Sri Lanka tour

Published : Wednesday, 7 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Sports Reporter

Former captain of Bangladesh National Cricket team, BCB's Game Development Committee (CCDM) Chairman and Board Director Khaled Mahmud Sujon is going to travel Sri Lanka as the team leader. The decision was made on Monday in a joint meeting of Selectors, Cricket Operations Committee, HP Unit and CCDM.
"It's another responsibility," Sujon himself informed journalists after the meeting. "Jalal Younus went in previous trip. Board possibly prefers to give this responsibility to everyone on rotation basis. Board has confident on us- I, Jalal Younus and Akram Khan".
Bangladesh Cricket team is quaking in Test and even beaten by the Afghanistan at home. They also whitewashed at home ground against 2nd rowed West Indies side few months back. So, playing against Sri Lanka at their home definitely would be very challenging. The Board leader still sees possibility in Emerald Islands. He said, "A very important series is coming in front. Specially, the Test series against Sri Lanka is very crucial to me. We are lagging behind in Test format. So, whenever a Test match comes to play, we start thinking how we can do well? How we can win?"
"We are definitely a good team although we failed to grip couple of series at home soil against Afghanistan and West Indies," he recalled the past bitter experiences and rationalized saying, "We possibly had some little errors".
"In order to do well in Sri Lanka, we must try to overcome those. We had two Tests in Pallekele, wicket of which is very good for batting. It's a sporting wicket. So, I think we'll play well here," he stated optimistically.
Tigers are scheduled to leave home for Sri Lanka on April 12. The 1st Test is going to commence on April 21 and the following one is on April 29.


