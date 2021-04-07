BCB releases Central Contract after SL Tour

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will release the list of central contract for ongoing cricketing year after couple series against Sri Lanka.

"We still do not announce the contract list for current year," BCB Cricket Ops Chairman Akram Khan told journalists on Tuesday. "We will declare it after the two series against Sri Lanka".

"Actually we wanted to sit on the issue after the New Zealand series but as the Sri Lanka series is about to start, so we had to defer the date," he added.

In the previous year, BCB introduced separate contract lists for red ball cricket and white ball cricket affairs. They penned with 16 players excluding Mashrafe Bin Moprtaza and Shakib Al Hasan. Mashrafe requested BCB to drop his name from the contract while Shakib was under ICCs ban. So, he was kept out of the agreement.

Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz-were the nine players to sign across the formats while Mominul Haque, Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed Rahi and Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury were contracted Tests only. Mahmudullah Riyad, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Afif Hossain and Naim Sheikh were in the white ball cricket contracts.







