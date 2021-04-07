FIFA hasn't suspended any of its donations for us: Murshedy

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Senior Vice-President and its Finance Committee Chairperson Abdus Salam Murshedy, MP claimed on Tuesday that FIFA had not suspended any of its donations for BFF.

Although there was gossip all over the football arena that FIFA suspended funding the Bangladesh FF over irregularities in its financial activities and purchasing methods, this BFF official said that there were no such issues.

Mr Murshedy and other BFF officials had a virtual meeting with FIFA officials on the day and afterwards BFF senior-vice president called a handful of media at his commercial office to brief on the matter.

There, he said, "FIFA officials were pleased with BFF at its activities in the meeting. There is no truth in the gossip regarding suspension of funds."

BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag who was beside Mr Murshedy said, "We received donation from FIFA only 15 days ago and already signed a paper for another one just on fourth of April."

About the virtual meeting they had with FIFA officials, Mr Shohag said, "FIFA wanted more transparency in our purchase and policies so that FIFA can help us apply the FIFA forward project."





