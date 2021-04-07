Video
4 Army units  awarded regimental colours

Published : Wednesday, 7 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Staff Correspondent

Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed addressing the regimental colour awarding ceremony in Jashore Cantonment on Tuesday. photo : ISPR

Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed has awarded regimental colour to four units of Bangladesh Army in Jashore Cantonment on Tuesday.
The 16th and 17th Engineer Construction Battalion and 10th and 11th Signal Battalion of Bangladesh Army participated in Tuesday's colour parade and received the regimental flag from the chief guest, according to ISPR.
Major General Md Nurul Anwar, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 55 Infantry Division of Bangladesh Army, welcomed the Chief of Army Staff when he reached at the STC&S Parade Ground in Jashore Cantonment. Then, a smart contingent led by Parade Commander Lt Col Md Sahabuddin paraded and saluted the Chief of Army Staff.
The regimental colour is awarded to a unit or regiment in recognition of its heroic contribution to the great War of Independence, relentless efforts to establish peace in the Chattogram Hill Tracts, important contribution to the formation of the country and nation and success in various training and operational activities.



