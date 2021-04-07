1,000-bed C-19 hospital to be ready at Mohakhali by mid-April

Mohakhali Market of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) used as corona isolation centre is being launched as the largest corona hospital in the country. The 1,000-bed hospital will have 100 ICU beds and 112 HDUs.

According to the Ministry of Health, the implementation work of the hospital has already started. Services will begin here in mid-April. The hospital will be fully operational by the end of this month.

It will be maintained by the Bangladesh Armed Forces. However, the Ministry of Health will assist in the operation of the hospital by giving 500 doctors, 600 nurses and 600 staff and medicines and equipment.

Brig General AKM Nasir Uddin, Director of the hospital, said, "Hopefully, we will be able to open 250 beds and some ICU beds by mid-April. The hospital will be fully operational by the end of the month. Only Corona patients will be treated here. No operation or surgery will be conducted here. If anyone needs an operation, he will be taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital."

Until now, this empty market was used as a corona isolation centre and corona testing lab for foreign-bound people. Asked how the services would be provided after launching as a hospital, Nasir Uddin said, "These will not be closed. There will be a separate place for these."

