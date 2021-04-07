Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 April, 2021, 3:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Petition Filed With SC

Irfan Salim seeks withdrawal of stay order on his bail

Published : Wednesday, 7 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Staff Correspondent

Irfan Salim, son of Dhaka-7 lawmaker Haji Md Salim, on Tuesday filed a petition with the chamber judge's court of the Appellate Division to vacate its stay order on his High Court bail in a case filed over assaulting a navy officer and his wife in the capital's Dhanmondi on October 25 last year.
Senior lawyer Abdul Baset Majumder and Sayed Ahmed Raza filed the petition on behalf of Irfan Salim. Chamber Judge Justice Hasan Foez Siddique set Thursday for holding a hearing on the petition.
Lawyer Sayed Ahmed Raza said Irfan Salim has been languishing in jail for five months and 11 days, although the maximum punishment of the charge is six months.
We submitted the petition with the chamber judge's court to vacate its stay order on  Ifran's bail passed on March 28, he said. The Attorney General's office on March 23 filed the stay petition with the Chamber Judge's Court challenging the HC order.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
4 Army units  awarded regimental colours
Climate change driving marine species poleward
1,000-bed C-19 hospital to be ready at Mohakhali by mid-April
Irfan Salim seeks withdrawal of stay order on his bail
Two Bangladeshi brothers kill four of family in US, commit suicide
People move around flouting health guidelines
Shitalakkhya launch capsize death toll rises to 35
Hefazat leader Mamunul, 16 others sued


Latest News
Oxford pauses dosing in trial of AstraZeneca vaccine in children, teenagers
Four councillors among 13 injured in Munshiganj explosion
16,181 administered COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday
Kim Kardashian West is now a billionaire
UNICEF calls for easing distribution of COVID-19 vaccines
US job openings jump to two-year high in February
Fakhrul regrets BNP’s failure to revitalise organisations
North Korea to skip Tokyo Olympics over Covid-19 fears
Man 'killed by step brother' in Natore
PM offers economic zone, high-tech park for US investors
Most Read News
Nuclear energy for mankind
Suu Kyi's 2nd Nobel Peace Prize and contemporary thoughts!
Covid-19 pandemic--holding a mirror on our face
Bangladeshi brothers commit suicide killing 4 family members
Bus services in Dhaka, other cities to resume Wednesday
Mamunul among 17 Hefazat men sued
Bangladesh records highest 66 Covid deaths, 7,213 cases in a day
Death toll from launch capsize rises to 34
Govt asks to close all madrasas, except orphanages
Faridpur upazila parishad, police station vandalised
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft