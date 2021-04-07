Irfan Salim seeks withdrawal of stay order on his bail

Irfan Salim, son of Dhaka-7 lawmaker Haji Md Salim, on Tuesday filed a petition with the chamber judge's court of the Appellate Division to vacate its stay order on his High Court bail in a case filed over assaulting a navy officer and his wife in the capital's Dhanmondi on October 25 last year.

Senior lawyer Abdul Baset Majumder and Sayed Ahmed Raza filed the petition on behalf of Irfan Salim. Chamber Judge Justice Hasan Foez Siddique set Thursday for holding a hearing on the petition.

Lawyer Sayed Ahmed Raza said Irfan Salim has been languishing in jail for five months and 11 days, although the maximum punishment of the charge is six months.

We submitted the petition with the chamber judge's court to vacate its stay order on Ifran's bail passed on March 28, he said. The Attorney General's office on March 23 filed the stay petition with the Chamber Judge's Court challenging the HC order.







