People move around flouting health guidelines



Amid the ongoing countrywide lockdown, people throng a wholesale market under Babu Bazar Bridge at Mitford in the capital on Tuesday to buy hand sanitisers and masks due to surge in coronavirus infections across the country. photo : Observer

Most people were seen violating the lockdown rules and coming outside on the streets. Some of them were seen flouting hygiene rules completely roaming around without masks. A huge number of vehicles, except for mass-transports, including office busses for carrying public and private employees, trucks and covered vans, private cars, CNG-run auto-rickshaws, rickshaws and motor-cycles were seen plying the city streets.

As a result, the traffic authorities found it difficult to maintain traffic system in the city streets. At most traffic points, huge congestion were seen.

But, no police check posts were seen to prevent uncontrolled movements of both vehicles and people at the city's Fakirapool, Dhanmondi, Science Laboratory and Gulshan. Rather, presence of members of law enforcement agencies was very poor in the city streets.

In this situation, office going and home-bound people demanded resuming of mass transport operation in the city to lessen unnecessary expenditure. In some places of Dhaka city, aggrieved people demonstrated demanding transport operation.

At the same time, a section of businessmen demonstrated in Old Dhaka, New Market and Dhaka-Narayanganj road in Dhaka and Chattogram area demanding that they should be allowed to open their shops during the lockdown for their survival.

Considering the situation, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, also General Secretary of Awami League, on Tuesday announced limited operation of mass transports with 50 percent passengers in the country's city areas maintaining hygiene rules.

He, however, said operation of inter-district and long-route busses will remain suspended.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal told reporters at his office that they don't want to force people to stay home.

Instead, they are working to create awareness. If people maintain health guidelines and government instructions willingly, they will not be barred. Shahed Ali, an auto-rickshaw driver, told this correspondent, "Although the government declared lockdown to contain virus, the city streets became crowded. We need money for our survival. There is none who can give us money." Mojaffar Hossain, a private employee living in Mirpur, told this correspondent that despite the government announcement, most private entities kept offices open as it was.

As a result, they are bound to go to office. But, there is a crisis of transports. His office hasn't arranged any transport for him. "In this situation, it's hard for us to go to office every day paying extra fare. It would be better, if the government reopened the mass transports following health guidelines. It would lessen the sufferings of people during the pandemic period," he added.

Inspector (Patrol) Liton Matin of Banani Traffic Zone told this correspondent that this year more people were seen on streets than the time of the last year's lockdown.

"However, we are checking people at several check posts whether they are coming for emergency work or not," he said, adding that when they halt someone at check posts, most of them have a valid cause for going outside. Some are going office while some are directly involved in emergency services. "We ask people to go back home if they are not involved in any emergency services," he added.

The traffic officials also claimed that unnecessary movement of people is also rampant at this time.

"It seems like, except public transports, everything is operational. So, we are only monitoring whether the public is maintaining social distancing or not," he said.





As the seven-day sluggish lockdown is in progress to curb Covid-19 spread, Dhaka streets on Tuesday became more crowded than the last year's 'general holiday' period.Most people were seen violating the lockdown rules and coming outside on the streets. Some of them were seen flouting hygiene rules completely roaming around without masks. A huge number of vehicles, except for mass-transports, including office busses for carrying public and private employees, trucks and covered vans, private cars, CNG-run auto-rickshaws, rickshaws and motor-cycles were seen plying the city streets.As a result, the traffic authorities found it difficult to maintain traffic system in the city streets. At most traffic points, huge congestion were seen.But, no police check posts were seen to prevent uncontrolled movements of both vehicles and people at the city's Fakirapool, Dhanmondi, Science Laboratory and Gulshan. Rather, presence of members of law enforcement agencies was very poor in the city streets.In this situation, office going and home-bound people demanded resuming of mass transport operation in the city to lessen unnecessary expenditure. In some places of Dhaka city, aggrieved people demonstrated demanding transport operation.At the same time, a section of businessmen demonstrated in Old Dhaka, New Market and Dhaka-Narayanganj road in Dhaka and Chattogram area demanding that they should be allowed to open their shops during the lockdown for their survival.Considering the situation, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, also General Secretary of Awami League, on Tuesday announced limited operation of mass transports with 50 percent passengers in the country's city areas maintaining hygiene rules.He, however, said operation of inter-district and long-route busses will remain suspended.Meanwhile, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal told reporters at his office that they don't want to force people to stay home.Instead, they are working to create awareness. If people maintain health guidelines and government instructions willingly, they will not be barred. Shahed Ali, an auto-rickshaw driver, told this correspondent, "Although the government declared lockdown to contain virus, the city streets became crowded. We need money for our survival. There is none who can give us money." Mojaffar Hossain, a private employee living in Mirpur, told this correspondent that despite the government announcement, most private entities kept offices open as it was.As a result, they are bound to go to office. But, there is a crisis of transports. His office hasn't arranged any transport for him. "In this situation, it's hard for us to go to office every day paying extra fare. It would be better, if the government reopened the mass transports following health guidelines. It would lessen the sufferings of people during the pandemic period," he added.Inspector (Patrol) Liton Matin of Banani Traffic Zone told this correspondent that this year more people were seen on streets than the time of the last year's lockdown."However, we are checking people at several check posts whether they are coming for emergency work or not," he said, adding that when they halt someone at check posts, most of them have a valid cause for going outside. Some are going office while some are directly involved in emergency services. "We ask people to go back home if they are not involved in any emergency services," he added.The traffic officials also claimed that unnecessary movement of people is also rampant at this time."It seems like, except public transports, everything is operational. So, we are only monitoring whether the public is maintaining social distancing or not," he said.