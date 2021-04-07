Shitalakkhya launch capsize death toll rises to 35

NARAYANGANJ, Apr 6: With the recovery of five more bodies on Tuesday morning, the death toll from Sunday's launch capsizes in the Shitalakkhya River climbed to 35.

Sadar River Police Station Inspector Shahidul Alam said five bodies, including children, were retrieved from the river in the morning. Later, the bodies were handed over to their families. Two persons are still missing, police said.

BIWTA Chairman Commodore Golam Sadeque ended the salvage operation at 6:30pm on Monday after recovery of 29 bodies.

The deceased have been identified as Runa Akter, 24, of Munshiganj Sadar Upazila, Solaiman, 60, Baby Begum, 60, Sunita Saha, 40, Pakhna, 45, Bithi,18, Arifa, 1, Protima Sharma, 53, Shamsuddin, 90, Rehana Begum, 65, Hafizur Rahman, 24, Tahmina Begum, 20, Narayan Das, 65, Parboti Rani Das, 45, Ajmir, 2, Shah AlamMridha, 55, Moharani, 37, Anwar Hossain, 55, Maksuda Begum, 30, Souda Akter Lota, 18, Abdul Khaleque, 70, Jobu, 13, Khadiza Begum, 53, Nayan, 28, Sokhina Begum, 45, Sadia, 11 and Mansura, 7.

On Sunday evening, the launch, Sabit Al Hasan, left Narayanganj Launch Terminal for Munshiganj with nearly 50 passengers on board.

Around 15 minutes later, it sank near the third Shitalakkhya Bridge at Koylaghat of Syedpur area. Witnesses said the launch capsized when a cargo vessel, SK-3, hit it on the rear side at Koilaghat area at about 6:30pm.







