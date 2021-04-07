

Hefazat leader Mamunul, 16 others sued

Dhaka South Jubo League Deputy Office Secretary Khandaker Arifuzzaman lodged the case with Paltan Police Station on Monday night, Officer-in- Charge (OC) Abu Bakr Siddique confirmed.

The case was filed on charges of vandalising shops and vehicles, carrying out arson attack on vehicles and attacking people during Hefazat's demonstration in Baitul Mukarram Mosque area, the OC said.

Besides, 2,000-3,000 unidentified people were made accused in the case, he added.

The clash erupted when Hefajat men brought out an anti-Modi demonstration from the north gate of the national mosque just after prayers.

After Friday prayers at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on March 26, some protesters started chanting slogans against Modi and India. They later clashed with the local leaders of Awami League and its affiliated bodies who came to the mosque to offer prayers.

Leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), along with other ruling party men, who had taken position in nearby areas, hurled brick chips at the protesters and tried to push them back inside the mosque, witnesses said.

Protesters, however, regrouped and attacked the ruling party men, leading to the clash. Police used tear gas shells, rubber bullets and water cannon to brought the situation under control. The protesters threw brickbats at the police and torched two motorcycles there.

At least 60 people, including journalists, law enforcers and general people, were injured in the clashes. The police started a case against 500 to 600 unidentified people over the clashes.

In another case, Arifuzzaman alleged that the accused carried out an attack with local and foreign fire arms, sharp objects and sticks on "direct orders" from Mamunul, a joint secretary general of Hefazat.

The complainant alleged that Junayed Al Habib, another joint secretary general of Hefazat Islam, hit him with an iron rod on Mamunul's orders.

Two other joint secretaries general of Hefazat, Lokman Hakim and Nasir Uddin Monir, beat up Arifuzzaman with sticks while Nayeb-e-Amir Bahauddin Zakaria tried to kill a person named 'Tutul' with a sharp weapon, according to the charges.

The other accused in the case are Dhaka Hefazat leaders Nurul Islam Jehadi, Habibur Rahman, Khaled Saifullah, Jasim Uddin; Tongi's Masudul Karim, Monir Hossain Quasemi, Zakaria Noman Foyzi; Mohammadpur's Foysal Ahmed, Mushtakunnabi, Md Zobayer, Md Toyob; and Brahmanbaria's Majedur Rahman.







