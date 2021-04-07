Video
US auto industry warns of impact of chip shortage

Published : Wednesday, 7 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10

WASHINGTON, April 6: A U.S. auto industry group on Monday urged the government to help as it warned the global semiconductor shortage could result in 1.28 million fewer vehicles built this year and disrupt production for another six months.
The U.S. Commerce Department should dedicate a portion of funding in a proposed bill to expand U.S. semiconductor production to auto sector needs, the Alliance for Auto Innovation said in written responses to a government-initiated review.
U.S President Joe Biden in February ordered several Federal agency actions to address the chip crisis and is also seeking $37 billion in funding for legislation to supercharge chip manufacturing in the United States.
Some funding should "be used to build new capacity that will support the auto industry and mitigate the risks to the automotive supply chain evidenced by the current chip shortage," the group's chief executive, John Bozzella, wrote.
The group said the U.S. government could specify "a particular percentage - that is reasonably based on the projected needs of the auto industry - be allocated for facilities that will support the production of auto grade chips in some manner."    -Reuters



