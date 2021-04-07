Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 April, 2021, 3:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD Finance Securities gets new CEO

Published : Wednesday, 7 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Business Desk

A. H. M. Nazmul Hasan

A. H. M. Nazmul Hasan

A. H. M. Nazmul Hasan has been appointed as the Managing Director and CEO of BD Finance Securities Limited effective from April 1, 2021. Before joining BD Finance Securities, he served as the Head of Operations at IDLC Securities Limited, says a press release.
Hasan is highly proclaimed for his dynamic leadership in the capital market industry of Bangladesh. He has over 14 years of experience in the capital market working in IDLC investments, IDLC Securities, and LEADS Corporation Ltd.
He is immensely regarded to transform the organization through design and implementation, Policies and Procedures, Business Process re-engineering, Fin-Tech, Risk Management, Margin Management, Product and Process Development, and so on.
Hasan Completed his graduation from Delhi University and MBA from the University of Dhaka.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US auto industry warns of impact of chip shortage
Air France gets EU green light for 4b euros aid
Pakistan domestic debt goes up by 11.7pc
S’pore firm raises $15b fund
Flydubai seeks India’s nod to operate Boeing 737 MAX for flights
BD Finance Securities gets new CEO
Air India pilots seek provident fund details from airline
Clients now can pay Covid-19 test fee thru Nagad


Latest News
Oxford pauses dosing in trial of AstraZeneca vaccine in children, teenagers
Four councillors among 13 injured in Munshiganj explosion
16,181 administered COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday
Kim Kardashian West is now a billionaire
UNICEF calls for easing distribution of COVID-19 vaccines
US job openings jump to two-year high in February
Fakhrul regrets BNP’s failure to revitalise organisations
North Korea to skip Tokyo Olympics over Covid-19 fears
Man 'killed by step brother' in Natore
PM offers economic zone, high-tech park for US investors
Most Read News
Nuclear energy for mankind
Suu Kyi's 2nd Nobel Peace Prize and contemporary thoughts!
Covid-19 pandemic--holding a mirror on our face
Bangladeshi brothers commit suicide killing 4 family members
Bus services in Dhaka, other cities to resume Wednesday
Mamunul among 17 Hefazat men sued
Bangladesh records highest 66 Covid deaths, 7,213 cases in a day
Death toll from launch capsize rises to 34
Govt asks to close all madrasas, except orphanages
Faridpur upazila parishad, police station vandalised
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft