BD Finance Securities gets new CEO

A. H. M. Nazmul Hasan has been appointed as the Managing Director and CEO of BD Finance Securities Limited effective from April 1, 2021. Before joining BD Finance Securities, he served as the Head of Operations at IDLC Securities Limited, says a press release.Hasan is highly proclaimed for his dynamic leadership in the capital market industry of Bangladesh. He has over 14 years of experience in the capital market working in IDLC investments, IDLC Securities, and LEADS Corporation Ltd.He is immensely regarded to transform the organization through design and implementation, Policies and Procedures, Business Process re-engineering, Fin-Tech, Risk Management, Margin Management, Product and Process Development, and so on.Hasan Completed his graduation from Delhi University and MBA from the University of Dhaka.