Clients now can pay Covid-19 test fee thru Nagad

The payment for Covid-19 test fees through Nagad has received a huge response as the mobile financial arm of the Postal Department has made it easier for the people to carry out the transaction hassle-free and by maintaining social distancing.

Nagad is the only operator that is providing the service to the people during the pandemic. The service discourages the use of printed notes, thus helping limit the spread of the virus.

In a joint initiative with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of the government, Nagad has been providing the opportunity to the people to avail the Covid-19 test at the lowest cost in the country.

The service of Nagad can be availed in Dhaka, Chattogram and Noakhali.

The service, which started earlier August last year, allows people to get tested for the disease at the diagnostic centre at a payment of just BDT 100 through Nagad's bill pay platform.

Foreign travelers can secure the test for BDT 1,500. However, the Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training's (BMET) smart card-holder can avail the service at a payment of only BDT 300. In both cases, one percent will be charged automatically for the service.

People have been able to maintain at least some physical distance by paying the fee for the Covid-19 test through Nagad.

Customers can easily pay the test fee on the Nagad app or USSD.

To pay the charge on the Android app, users will have to log in to the app and click on the Bill Pay option. They have to select the booth and then click on the MOHFW COVID19 TEST text icon.

Overseas travelers have to click on MOHFW Overseas Traveler COVID19 TEST. After typing the PIN, customers would have to tap and hold it to carry out the transaction. They will receive a confirmation SMS.

For Apple or IOS users, after logging on to the app, they have to click on the Bill Pay option, select the booth and click on MOHFW COVID19 TEST text icon.

Similarly, overseas travelers have to click on MOHFW Overseas Traveler COVID19 TEST. The customer needs to type the amount (300/1,500), the PIN and then tap and hold on. Customers will receive a confirmation SMS.

For the payment through USSD, after dialing *167#, customers have to select the Bill Pay by pressing 5 from the menu. Customers will need to select COVID19 Sample Collection Fee from the biller list. They will type the amount (100/1,500) and the PIN. They will receive a confirmation SMS.

To know more about the service, please visit www.corona.gov.bd























