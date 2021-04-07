

MBL holds workshop on banking issues

A hundred and forty five participants attended the virtual workshop, inaugurated by Shamim Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director and CAMLCO.

In his address Ahmed advised the participants to strictly adhere with the sustainable finance policy guidelines of central bank and put their efforts to attain their targets. Senior official from Bangladesh Bank was also present at the virtual workshop.

Javed Tariq, Principal of the Training Institute moderated the virtual programme and Shamim Ahmed, SVP and Head-CRMD and SFU informed the updates of policy guideline of Bangladesh Bank and target of our Bank.

















