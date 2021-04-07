Video
Wednesday, 7 April, 2021, 3:56 AM
US pushing G20 for global minimum corporate tax: Yellen

Published : Wednesday, 7 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 4

WASHINGTON, April 6: The United States is pushing in the G20 to adopt a global minimum corporate tax to stem the erosion of government revenues, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Monday.
Just days after President Joe Biden announced plans to raise corporate taxes to finance a massive $2 trillion infrastructure and jobs program, Yellen said a collective international effort would end the "race to the bottom" on taxation.
Biden expressed outrage at multinationals -- like Amazon -- that have moved to tax havens or used loopholes and pay little to no tax, far less than some individuals, and said he would put a stop to the practice.
His plan would raise the US corporate tax rate to 28 percent and the minimum for multinationals to 21 percent.
He dismissed concerns the higher rate would drive companies overseas, telling reporters on Monday that "there's no evidence of that."
"We're talking about a 28 percent tax that everybody thought was fair enough for everybody," he said.
"I'm going to push as hard as I can (to) change the circumstances so we can compete with the rest of the world."
Yellen said the practice of seeking tax havens erodes government revenues and undermines an economy's competitiveness.
"Together we can use a global minimum tax to make sure the global economy thrives based on a more level playing field in the taxation of multinational corporations," she said in a speech to The Chicago Council on Global Affairs.
The interconnected global economy has led to "a 30-year race to the bottom on corporate tax rates."
But for companies and economies to remain competitive, governments must make sure they "have stable tax systems that raise sufficient revenue to invest in essential public goods and respond to crises, and that all citizens fairly share the burden of financing government."
Biden's proposal recognizes "it is important to work with other countries to end the pressures of tax competition and corporate tax base erosion," Yellen said.    -AFP


