Stocks rise for 2nd running day amid lockdown

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) rose for the second consecutive day on Tuesday amid lockdown as investors resumed buying prospective shares.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 103.89 points or 2.01 per cent to 5,281.38 while the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also advanced 43.61 points to 1,988.27 and 21.88 points to 1,204.61 respectively at the close of the trading..

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 5,084.55 million on the country's premier bourse which was Taka 2,366.07 million at the previous session of the week.

Gainers took a modest lead over the losers, as out of 348 issues traded, 240 closed green, 17 in the red and 91 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco topped the turnover chart, followed by Robi, Asia Pacific Insurance, Lanka Bangla Finance and Beximco Pharma.

Islami Insurance was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 10 per cent while Mercantile Bank was the worst loser, losing 12.03 percent.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) rose 297.11 points to 15,261.71 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gained 178.90 points to close at 9,207.74.

Of the issues traded, 146 advanced, 12 declined and 30 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 39.10 crore shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Taka 150.90 crore.

On the other hand Business owners and employees continued their protests against the lockdown for the second consecutive day on Wednesday and demanded that the government allow them to reopen shops and run the businesses.

A few hundred traders gathered in the New Market area in Dhaka this morning to protest the closure of markets.

They staged a sit-in and shouted slogans, saying they want to open shops maintaining health rules.

The protesters demanded that like industries, banks and book fair, the government must let them run their businesses.













