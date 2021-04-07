Video
Wednesday, 7 April, 2021, 3:55 AM
Home Business

A little let-up in market volatility on second day of lockdown

Published : Wednesday, 7 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Business Correspondent

As the supply chain was stable prices of kitchen items eased a bit on Tuesday  - the second day of the lockdown compared to the last few days when panic buying by most customers shot up prices of most items, traders said.
A Karwan Bazar based trader said: "There was a lot of traffic on the road on Sunday (the day before the lockdown) due to the pressure of people returning to the village."
Due to this there was some disruption in the supply of vegetables, but from Tuesday the market is becoming stable as vegetable are coming to the city without any hindrance.
A trader at Moulvibazar said no product has gone up in the lockdown yet. On the first day of the lockdown, oil and sugar prices were down in the wholesale market. There was no fear of price increase.
He added stakeholders were sincere to keep the supply of goods uninterrupted. Industrial production and marketing are also open. All in all, there is no concern about the product this year as there was before.
At the beginning of the lockdown last year, the supply chain of agricultural products broke down, causing losses to both farmers and consumers. This time measures were being taken in advance so that the damage did not happen
Biswajit Saha, Director of Citigroup, one of the country's largest consumer goods suppliers, said "We have enough products.". He said, products are going all over the country in its own transport. As a result, there is no problem in supply.
Meanwhile, the capital's kitchen market is open daily from 8 am to 4 pm due to the ongoing lockdown. Due to this, there was not much sale in the wholesale market on the first day.
However, the price of the product did not go up as it did at the beginning of the lockdown as buyers put pressure on the market to buy additional products last year.
The Commerce Ministry has also urged consumers not to buy extra products out of panic over the lockdown.
Meanwhile, the main reason for the goods crisis in the lockdown last year was the congestion of goods in the port. At that time the delivery of goods was severely reduced and there was a stalemate in Chittagong port. This year steps have been taken to avoid such congestion and to continue smooth delivery, a port official said.
On the other hand, the Department of Agricultural Marketing has written to the Ministry of Roads, Shipping and Railways seeking their cooperation to ensure that the supply of agricultural products.
Besides, the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) has stockpiled 10-12 per cent of the surplus products this year to control the grocery market. TCB's trucks have already been overcrowded to buy oil, sugar, onions, gram and pulses due to higher prices.


« PreviousNext »

