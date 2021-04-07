Control prices of essential commodities

Dear Sir

The prices of some essential commodities have gone up in the capital's wholesale and retail markets as an impact of the government-imposed week-long restrictions. The prices of onion, garlic, potato and ginger rose by Tk 5-20 per kg at retail and wholesale markets.



Besides, prices of other daily essentials including rice, oil, lentils rose by different margins over the last few days, in the lead-up to the month of Ramadan. The prices of daily necessities have continuously been rising over the last several days. If this continues, low-income people will have no choice. Beside the ill will of wholesalers and retailers, the reason behind price hike is: wealthy people are buying more than necessary. So, buying extra items creates additional demand and taking advantage of that, traders increase prices. That is a big reason behind the price hikes. So if we are all restrained in purchasing, then the market will be stable.



However, the holy month of Ramadan is knocking at the door. If the authorities responsible do not show their vigilance, the price of daily commodities will increase further, causing suffering of general people.



Anik Ahmed

Via email