

Nuclear energy for mankind



1) Risk of handling raw materials: Uranium is used in the process of fission and it's a naturally unstable element. Special precautions must have to be taken during the mining, transporting and storing of the uranium, as well as the storing of any waste product to prevent it from giving off harmful levels of radiation. Uranium mining is known for releasing arsenic and radon which has had a negative impact on the health of those living around uranium mines.



2) Non-renewable energy: Nuclear energy is not a renewable energy as uranium is a non-renewable source and its supplies are limited. As we mine uranium, we deplete the amount that is available, which may cause problems in the years ahead.



3) High capital intensive: Nuclear plants require a high level of technology and a major initial capital investment. Its abandonment cost is also very high.



4) Radioactive waste: The waste produced by nuclear power plants, as by product, remains dangerously radioactive for thousands of years after it is released, and has to be carefully stored for many years. As the used fuel is highly radioactive it is a very big issue of nuclear waste management. When waste continues to accumulate at nuclear power plants, and if there is a problem in the storage facility, such as a leak, the radioactive material could cause significant damage to surrounding areas. A solution to the waste management problem needs to be explored. This will also raise the research and development costs.



5) Risks of leakage: Nuclear reactors are built with several safety systems designed to contain the radiation given off in the fission process. When these safety systems are properly installed and maintained, they function adequately. When they are not properly maintained, have structural flaws or are improperly installed, a nuclear reactor could release harmful radiation into the environment during the process of regular use. If a containment field were to rupture suddenly, the resulting leak of radiation could be catastrophic.



Nuclear energy for mankind



7) Adverse environmental impact: It has a substantial adverse impact on the environment, mainly through mining and water discharge. Nuclear power plants cause thermal pollution. The pollutants released by nuclear plants are heavy metals and toxic pollutants that harm plant and animal life in aquatic bodies. Most nuclear power plants are located on a body of water, like a lake or the ocean. The power plant uses water from the lake or ocean, referred to as cooling water, to condense steam back into water. This process causes the cooling water to increase in temperature, and is then released back into the body of water. This hot water significantly changes the chemistry of the ocean or lake it is discharged into, making it inhabitable to most aquatic life.



8) Nuclear weapons threat: It has potential nuclear proliferation issues. Some reactors produce plutonium which can be used to make nuclear weapons. Nuclear weapons are a major threat to the world as they can cause a large-scale devastation.



9) Long gestation period: It takes a long time, about 10 to 15 years, to build and develop a single plant.



10) Terrorism and power plants: Nuclear plants may be vulnerable targets to anyone wanting to disrupt the power supply, and to have quite horrific results and to devastate an entire region.



11) Shutdown of reactors: There have been several nuclear reactors that have failed and been shut down that are still in existence. These abandoned reactors are taking up valuable land space, could be contaminating the areas surrounding them, and yet are often too unstable to be removed.



The success of a properly installed nuclear power plant project depends on its ability to eliminate or mitigate all the adverse effects efficiently. To harness the potential benefits of a nuclear power plant, procedures and guidelines must have to be followed strictly at all phases of planning, design, operation, maintenance, waste management, safety and security measures.

The writer is former editor, Journal of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh











Disadvantages of nuclear energy: While there are many advantages of using nuclear energy, there are also plenty of negative effects of nuclear energy including the followings:1) Risk of handling raw materials: Uranium is used in the process of fission and it's a naturally unstable element. Special precautions must have to be taken during the mining, transporting and storing of the uranium, as well as the storing of any waste product to prevent it from giving off harmful levels of radiation. Uranium mining is known for releasing arsenic and radon which has had a negative impact on the health of those living around uranium mines.2) Non-renewable energy: Nuclear energy is not a renewable energy as uranium is a non-renewable source and its supplies are limited. As we mine uranium, we deplete the amount that is available, which may cause problems in the years ahead.3) High capital intensive: Nuclear plants require a high level of technology and a major initial capital investment. Its abandonment cost is also very high.4) Radioactive waste: The waste produced by nuclear power plants, as by product, remains dangerously radioactive for thousands of years after it is released, and has to be carefully stored for many years. As the used fuel is highly radioactive it is a very big issue of nuclear waste management. When waste continues to accumulate at nuclear power plants, and if there is a problem in the storage facility, such as a leak, the radioactive material could cause significant damage to surrounding areas. A solution to the waste management problem needs to be explored. This will also raise the research and development costs.5) Risks of leakage: Nuclear reactors are built with several safety systems designed to contain the radiation given off in the fission process. When these safety systems are properly installed and maintained, they function adequately. When they are not properly maintained, have structural flaws or are improperly installed, a nuclear reactor could release harmful radiation into the environment during the process of regular use. If a containment field were to rupture suddenly, the resulting leak of radiation could be catastrophic.6) Risk of accidents: Nuclear power plants have very strict safety measures in place. However, accidents can happen no matter how careful you are. A meltdown at a nuclear plant can have a catastrophic impact on the surrounding areas, which we know from events like the Fukushima disaster (2011), Japan, Chernobyl (1986) in Russia and Three Mile Island (1979) in USA. In the event of a nuclear meltdown, harmful radiation can leak, which can cause adverse effects on the environment and on human health. The incident at Chernobyl ultimately led to thousands of deaths, with estimates ranging from 4000 to 60,000 dead as a result of the incident. Not only that more than 2 million people are still struggling with health problems related to Chernobyl. It is important to keep in mind, however, that these types of accidents are rare. Plus, many studies show that the fossil fuel industry is substantially more deadly than the it, even when you include catastrophes like Chernobyl.7) Adverse environmental impact: It has a substantial adverse impact on the environment, mainly through mining and water discharge. Nuclear power plants cause thermal pollution. The pollutants released by nuclear plants are heavy metals and toxic pollutants that harm plant and animal life in aquatic bodies. Most nuclear power plants are located on a body of water, like a lake or the ocean. The power plant uses water from the lake or ocean, referred to as cooling water, to condense steam back into water. This process causes the cooling water to increase in temperature, and is then released back into the body of water. This hot water significantly changes the chemistry of the ocean or lake it is discharged into, making it inhabitable to most aquatic life.8) Nuclear weapons threat: It has potential nuclear proliferation issues. Some reactors produce plutonium which can be used to make nuclear weapons. Nuclear weapons are a major threat to the world as they can cause a large-scale devastation.9) Long gestation period: It takes a long time, about 10 to 15 years, to build and develop a single plant.10) Terrorism and power plants: Nuclear plants may be vulnerable targets to anyone wanting to disrupt the power supply, and to have quite horrific results and to devastate an entire region.11) Shutdown of reactors: There have been several nuclear reactors that have failed and been shut down that are still in existence. These abandoned reactors are taking up valuable land space, could be contaminating the areas surrounding them, and yet are often too unstable to be removed.The success of a properly installed nuclear power plant project depends on its ability to eliminate or mitigate all the adverse effects efficiently. To harness the potential benefits of a nuclear power plant, procedures and guidelines must have to be followed strictly at all phases of planning, design, operation, maintenance, waste management, safety and security measures.The writer is former editor, Journal of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh