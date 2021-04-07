Let us build a healthier world for everyone



This year, the day is being observed at a time when coronavirus is raging across the world, including Bangladesh. Covid-19 has undercut recent health gains and pushed more people into poverty. The world is now struggling hard for taming the pandemic.



Every human being has the right to health. But this basic need is yet to be fulfilled in our country. This is why, the need to observe the day to promote health awareness is very important. The day's message is simple: giving people access to healthcare without the prospect of financial hardship. It has reasons too. The WHO asserts, following countless studies, the countries which invest in universal healthcare will make a sound investment in their human capital. Indeed, access to a very bottom line of care and financial protection will not only improve someone's health and life expectancy but also protects countries from epidemics, reduces poverty and the risk of hunger, creates jobs, drives economic growth and enhances gender equality.



There are a number of reasons regarding the dismal scenario in our health sector. The reasons include poor financing, unskilled health workers, unprofessional governance, and incomprehensive access to medicines. Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs) have broken out in an epidemic form in the country. According to health bulletin-2015 of Health Directorate, people are facing different diseases in the country. Of the diseases, 61 per cent are NCDs, which are preventable. Intake of healthy foods, exercise and stress-free life can ward off the outbreak of NCDs.



Average life expectancy of our people and economic growth has been increased. But the habit of working physically has been reduced. It has intensified the scope of spreading NCDs such as cancer, cardiovascular disease and diabetes among our people. Unhealthy lifestyle and lack of physical labour has been blamed for the appearance of NCDs. Bangladesh, in its health index in the last several years, has achieved a number of successes such as reducing mortality rate among under-five children, and average life expectancy of people has increased. At the same time, distance between people and health professionals has also been increased.



Compared to other SAARC countries, Bangladeshi patients have to spend more money from their own pocket for their treatment and the amount is increasing gradually. Many people have been deprived of getting basic health care services. Health related expenditure is increasing day by day. Many people are falling to poverty every year to meet the expenditure while many others are approaching towards death after failing to manage money for their treatment.



According to an estimate of World Bank, about 64 lakh people in Bangladesh are getting poor to meet their medical expenses every year. Because, patients bear 77% of total treatment expenditure from their own pockets, while 23% is spent by the government. According to WHO, patients' own expenditure should not exceed 32%. The government should take necessary steps by investing in the health sector for reducing the medical cost by people.



The matter of drug policy is linked to health care service. Our drug policy has not been changed or updated since its inception in 1982. The government prepared a draft drug policy in 2005, but it is yet to be adopted. Bangladesh is working for achieving the goals of sustainable development by 2030. If we want to achieve the goals in our health sector by the time, we have to invest more in the sector.



We have to take steps for ensuring Universal Health Coverage (UHC). UHC means everyone can access quality health services without financial hardship. It is an inherently political goal rooted in the human right to health. All the people aspire to receive quality, affordable health care. WHO's constitution affirms that the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of health is a fundamental human right.



The UHC aims to achieve better health and development outcomes, help prevent people from falling into poverty due to illness, and give people the opportunity to lead healthier, more productive lives. In recent years, the global UHC movement has gained momentum, with the World Health Assembly and the United Nations General Assembly calling on countries to "urgently and significantly scale up efforts to accelerate the transition towards universal access to affordable and quality health care services."



To overcome the challenges in our health sector, a multi-sectoral holistic approach can be one of the important strategies. We have to take steps for utilizing traditional medicines such as Ayurveda and Unani for the UHC. Because, it is cost-effective and can easily be available in our country. We are now maintaining social distancing and quarantine as part of preventing the corona. But such measures were mentioned in Ayurveda about 2500 years ago to contain any pandemic.



According to media reports, China achieved success in the fight against the corona by using different herbs. Even western scientists are now giving increasing attention to traditional medicines. In Bangladesh, many people, who have been affected by corona, got benefit following the use of Ayurvedic rules. The credibility of herbal medicines and other natural elements would have increased more if there were scientific research on it.



The Traditional medicines had been in use among people in the sub-continent for a long time, but appropriate research on it is yet to be done. If proper research were carried out, Ayurveda (herbs) could be a major weapon for fighting against the corona. If all concerned comes forward with necessary supports, then the traditional medicines will play a significant role in heralding a positive change in our health sector.



Let us take steps to eliminate health inequities to bring people together to build a fairer and healthier world.

Dr Samir Kumar Saha is Vice Chairperson, Public Health Foundation, Bangladesh







