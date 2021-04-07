

United efforts a must to tame pandemic



The lockdown last year was quite successful as the people worried about the probable virus infection. People's incorporation with the administration, the health department and the law enforcers in abiding by the health guidelines and maintaining social distance is indeed laudable.



But this year the situation is different as most people, particularly the traders,shop owners and vendors of different markets have started protests against the lockdown.



Traders at the different shopping malls and markets including the Dhaka New Market held rallies and brought out protest marches in the streets against the inappropriate decision of the authorities. They demanded resumption of business at least for limited hours during the lockdown, which is likely to be extended if pandemic infection continues to rise. They held rallies and street marches in different cities, district towns and urban centres across the country over the last two days.



Anti-lockdown groups have become so violent that a mob set fire to Saltha Upazila Nirbahi Officer's office in Faridpur early Tuesday. They also burned two government vehicles after police tried to force a tea stall owner to close stall. Local ferocious people were following a rumour that two people were killed in police action regrouped in morning and resorted to arson and violence.



It seems that a group of people are trying to politicise the lockdown to incite mayhem. The administrations, intelligences, law enforcers and the peace-loving people should remain alert to head off all conspiracies of violence by vested quarter as the lockdown has come immediately after the recent deadly violence resorted by the pressure group Hefazat-e-Islam .



On the other hand many people raise questions as the lockdown is being imposed on some sectors while others are kept out of the purview of it.



Intercity and inter district public transports including railway train services have been suspended in the lockdown while other private transports including cars, public vehicles hired by industries and corporate houses, are allowed to frequent the city streets.



However, international flights of Biman are allowed to operate and the shop owners are allowed to sell their products online via home delivery service.



As the selected branches of different commercial banks, stock trading, private and government offices, industries and the offices of all essential services are open with lesser numbers of staff, thousands of employees need to attend their respective offices.



In absence of public transports, many of them are compelled to rush to respective offices using CNG-run three wheelers and rickshaws at exorbitant fares. Meanwhile owners and operators of intercity public transport asked the authorities to allow them to operate at least for limited hours.



Traders, transport operators and the general people held series of protests and street marches in Dhaka and several other cities across the country against the lockdown, despite infections have spreading faster across the country with increasing number of infections and casualties.



On Tuesday, April 6, sixty-six people died of Covid-19 during 24 hours, according to the Directorate General of Health Services. With this a total of 9,384 people died of the pandemic over the last one year. At least 7,213 new infections were recorded in the meantime taking the total number of people infected to 6,51,662.



However, most of the people seem to have no worries on the mounting number of deaths caused by pandemic. They don't abide by the government directives of curbing the rise of infection. Instead they want to compel the authorities to withdraw the lockdown, which has been enforced in different countries time to time after the outbreak of the pandemic in Wuhan, China in late 2019.



To cushion the financial loss in lockdown, Bangladesh government announced stimulus packages worth nearly Tk 1.5 trillion for different sectors in 2020. Following the lockdown the global trade slumped hitting Bangladesh manufacturing and export sectors, pulling down the economic growth which was vibrant especially in the last 12 years. Local industries and businesses were also hit hard and the brunt of which are still being felt. The low income group of people including daily wage earners suffered a lot despite government food aid and cash incentives.



Several sectors and professions including the media houses also incurred business loss, resulting in joblessness of many. After the reopening a new normal situation emerged and the things gradually started to recover the fallout. The new wave of Covid surge has caught the nation off guard and the situation is likely to be worse if virus infection does not subside.



As the number of deaths and coronavirus infected people in the country were quite few last year compared to many countries like the United States, United Kingdom, Brazil and India, Bangladesh government claimed to have successfully restricted the spread of the virus successfully following the outbreak of the pandemic in the country March last year.



However, the situation began to worse as the infections started to rise globally early this year. In Bangladesh it started to creep up recently in alarming rate with the rising of infection and deaths in every 24 hours.



Accordingly, Bangladesh government has issued a series of directives as Covid-19 infections surged over the past weeks. Restriction on all kind of gatherings has been the focal point of the directives. But the response from some authorities and a greater portion of the public has been poor, despite the hospitals have been crammed with infected people. Therefore, number of infections are rising daily alarmingly.



However, the authorities including the law enforcing elements, mainly the police department, who were much active to implement the social distancing immediately after the outbreak of the pandemic last year seem much reluctant this time to implement the directives.



Concerned people think law enforcers might have been panicked this time as a large number of them had to lay down their life after being infected while trying to save the life of the common people from coronavirus. But the members of the law enforcement should mind that they must act time and again when the situation arises, because of their challenging profession which they had chosen and took oath accordingly.



The leaders and activists of the ruling and opposition parties should also come up to convince and encourage the people to follow health guidelines announced by the relevant authorities and maintain social distancing and wearing masks in the outdoor, for forgetting to sanitise hands frequently.



This is the high time that the law enforcers, civil societies, political activists and social workers concertedly work to realise cooperation from the different sections of the teeming mass so that the Covid-19 fallouts stay at tolerable level.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on April 1 called upon people to help the government containing the second wave of novel coronavirus by maintaining health guidelines such as wearing masks, avoiding mass gatherings and refraining from going out of home unnecessarily. Speaking at the parliament Hasina said the government was trying to bring the pandemic situation under control. She said assistance from the people was necessary in this regard.

Nizam Ahmed is Business Editor,

The Daily Observer







