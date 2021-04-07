Wash facilities given to Meherpur schools



The photo shows Shaherbati High School with wash facilities. photo: observer

Targeting girl students, particularly, these facilities are provided to different high schools of the district.

A project in this connection is being implemented by SKS Foundation, an NGO. The project 'Wash in Institution' is being run in collaboration with WaterAid Bangladesh.

The wash facilities included school sanitation, building capacities of stakeholders including teachers, school management committee, parent-teacher association, student hand washing and monthly hygiene management.

According to sources, the project is currently collaborating with 12 secondary schools and madrasas in the district.

Already, a total of 4,922 students have received wash facilities; about 3,212 girl students have got access to monthly hygienic management in their schools.

Before the start of the project, there was zero per cent monthly sanitation, 45 per cent hand-washing facilities and 55 per cent safe drinking water in these educational institutions.

Under the project of WaterAid, wash facility has been provided to some selected schools, according to the advice of Upazila Education Department and local administration.

Training was also arranged for guardians and teachers.

Also orientation was made for female students through classroom session on hand washing and menstrual health management.

In order to keep the facilities running in the school, an average of Tk 60,000 has been given to each school as FDR. The wash block will be managed from the profit received from the FDR.

