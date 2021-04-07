Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 April, 2021, 3:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Wash facilities given to Meherpur schools

Published : Wednesday, 7 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 6
Our Correspondent

The photo shows Shaherbati High School with wash facilities. photo: observer

The photo shows Shaherbati High School with wash facilities. photo: observer

MEHERPUR, Apr 6: Secondary school-based health hygiene and sanitation is being encouraged from private sector in the district.
Targeting girl students, particularly, these facilities are provided to different high schools of the district.
A project in this connection is being implemented by SKS Foundation, an NGO. The project 'Wash in Institution' is being run in collaboration with WaterAid Bangladesh.
The wash facilities included school sanitation, building capacities of stakeholders including teachers, school management committee, parent-teacher association, student hand washing and monthly hygiene management.
According to sources, the project is currently collaborating with 12 secondary schools and madrasas in the district.
Already, a total of 4,922 students have received wash facilities; about 3,212 girl students have got access to monthly hygienic management in their schools.
Before the start of the project, there was zero per cent monthly sanitation, 45 per cent hand-washing facilities and 55 per cent safe drinking water in these educational institutions.
Under the project of WaterAid, wash facility has been provided to some selected schools, according to the advice of Upazila Education Department and local administration.
Training was also arranged for guardians and teachers.
 Also orientation was made for female students through classroom session on hand washing and menstrual health management.
In order to keep the facilities running in the school, an average of Tk 60,000 has been given to each school as FDR. The wash block will be managed from the profit received from the FDR.
District Education Officer Mahfuzul Hossain said, the district education department is happy to get the school wash      facilities.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Wash facilities given to Meherpur schools
140 fined for violating lockdown guidelines
Two murdered in two districts
Three minors down in three districts
Two more die of corona in Rajshahi Div
Two killed in road mishaps in 2 dists
90th birth anniv of Suchitra Sen observed in Pabna
Two risky iron bridges turn death traps at Bauphal


Latest News
Oxford pauses dosing in trial of AstraZeneca vaccine in children, teenagers
Four councillors among 13 injured in Munshiganj explosion
16,181 administered COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday
Kim Kardashian West is now a billionaire
UNICEF calls for easing distribution of COVID-19 vaccines
US job openings jump to two-year high in February
Fakhrul regrets BNP’s failure to revitalise organisations
North Korea to skip Tokyo Olympics over Covid-19 fears
Man 'killed by step brother' in Natore
PM offers economic zone, high-tech park for US investors
Most Read News
Nuclear energy for mankind
Suu Kyi's 2nd Nobel Peace Prize and contemporary thoughts!
Covid-19 pandemic--holding a mirror on our face
Bangladeshi brothers commit suicide killing 4 family members
Bus services in Dhaka, other cities to resume Wednesday
Mamunul among 17 Hefazat men sued
Bangladesh records highest 66 Covid deaths, 7,213 cases in a day
Death toll from launch capsize rises to 34
Govt asks to close all madrasas, except orphanages
Faridpur upazila parishad, police station vandalised
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft