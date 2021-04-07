140 fined for violating lockdown guidelines

Mobile courts fined 140 people for violating lockdown guidelines in two districts- Sirajganj and Pirojpur, in two days.

SIRAJGANJ: Mobile courts in the district fined 130 people for violating lockdown-related guidelines.

UNOs of different upazilas led the mobile courts from Monday morning till the night to monitor whether people are maintaining lockdown-related guidelines put for tackling the further surge of coronavirus outbreak.

During the drives, 130 people were fined for not wearing masks, unnecessary movement and opening shops defying the government instructions.

Tofazzal Hossain, additional executive magistrate of the district administration, confirmed the matter on Tuesday morning.

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: A mobile court here on Sunday fined 10 people for not wearing face masks in Kawkhali Upazila of the district.

The mobile court led by Kawkhali Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Mosammat Khaleda Khatun Rekha fined the health guideline violators Tk 100 each during a drive at Kawkhali Uttar Uttar Bazar at around 1:30pm.

