Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 April, 2021, 3:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two murdered in two districts

Published : Wednesday, 7 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Our Correspondents

Two persons including a minor girl were murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Pabna and Khulna, on Monday
PABNA: A man who was stabbed by his rivals in Pabna on Sunday night over previous enmity succumbed to his injury at a hospital on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Shaheen, 35, son of Majnu Sheikh, a resident of Pashchimpara in Pabna.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadar Police Station (PS) Nasim Ahmed said Shaheen was stabbed by his rivals on Sunday night. He was taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries in the afternoon.
KHULNA: A woman allegedly stabbed her five-year-old step daughter while she was sleeping in Terokhada Upazila of the ditrict on Monday late night.
 The deceased was identified as Tanisha Akter, daughter of Khwaza Sheikh, an Ansar member.
Police, however, arrested the accused woman, Mukta Khatun.
Terokhada PS OC Mohammad Golam Mostafa said Khwaza married Taslima seven years ago and they have a daughter- Tanisha.
 Later, the couple got divorced over a family feud. Tanisha soon started living with her mother but would often visit her father's house.
Khwaza married to Mukta one and a half year back. But, she did not like Tanisha and tortured her when the girl would visit her father's place.
On Monday night, Tanisha went to her father's house and slept with her grandmother. But, Mukta brought Tanisha in her room.
Around 10pm, neighbours rushed to Khwaza's home hearing sreams of Tanisha and found her lying in a pool of blood.
 They took the girl to  Terokhada Upazila Health Complex and informed police about the matter.
The girl was shifted to Khulna Medical College Hospital where doctors declared her dead.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Wash facilities given to Meherpur schools
140 fined for violating lockdown guidelines
Two murdered in two districts
Three minors down in three districts
Two more die of corona in Rajshahi Div
Two killed in road mishaps in 2 dists
90th birth anniv of Suchitra Sen observed in Pabna
Two risky iron bridges turn death traps at Bauphal


Latest News
Oxford pauses dosing in trial of AstraZeneca vaccine in children, teenagers
Four councillors among 13 injured in Munshiganj explosion
16,181 administered COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday
Kim Kardashian West is now a billionaire
UNICEF calls for easing distribution of COVID-19 vaccines
US job openings jump to two-year high in February
Fakhrul regrets BNP’s failure to revitalise organisations
North Korea to skip Tokyo Olympics over Covid-19 fears
Man 'killed by step brother' in Natore
PM offers economic zone, high-tech park for US investors
Most Read News
Nuclear energy for mankind
Suu Kyi's 2nd Nobel Peace Prize and contemporary thoughts!
Covid-19 pandemic--holding a mirror on our face
Bangladeshi brothers commit suicide killing 4 family members
Bus services in Dhaka, other cities to resume Wednesday
Mamunul among 17 Hefazat men sued
Bangladesh records highest 66 Covid deaths, 7,213 cases in a day
Death toll from launch capsize rises to 34
Govt asks to close all madrasas, except orphanages
Faridpur upazila parishad, police station vandalised
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft