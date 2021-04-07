Two murdered in two districts

Two persons including a minor girl were murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Pabna and Khulna, on Monday

PABNA: A man who was stabbed by his rivals in Pabna on Sunday night over previous enmity succumbed to his injury at a hospital on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Shaheen, 35, son of Majnu Sheikh, a resident of Pashchimpara in Pabna.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadar Police Station (PS) Nasim Ahmed said Shaheen was stabbed by his rivals on Sunday night. He was taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries in the afternoon.

KHULNA: A woman allegedly stabbed her five-year-old step daughter while she was sleeping in Terokhada Upazila of the ditrict on Monday late night.

The deceased was identified as Tanisha Akter, daughter of Khwaza Sheikh, an Ansar member.

Police, however, arrested the accused woman, Mukta Khatun.

Terokhada PS OC Mohammad Golam Mostafa said Khwaza married Taslima seven years ago and they have a daughter- Tanisha.

Later, the couple got divorced over a family feud. Tanisha soon started living with her mother but would often visit her father's house.

Khwaza married to Mukta one and a half year back. But, she did not like Tanisha and tortured her when the girl would visit her father's place.

On Monday night, Tanisha went to her father's house and slept with her grandmother. But, Mukta brought Tanisha in her room.

Around 10pm, neighbours rushed to Khwaza's home hearing sreams of Tanisha and found her lying in a pool of blood.

They took the girl to Terokhada Upazila Health Complex and informed police about the matter.

The girl was shifted to Khulna Medical College Hospital where doctors declared her dead.

