Three minors down in three districts

Three minors drown in three districts- Mymensingh, Bhola, and Gazipur in two days.

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: One minor drowned in Bhaluka Upazila of the district while swimming in a pond on Monday noon.

Deceased Ahad, 6, was son of Alam Mia of Paragaon Village of the upazila.

Locals said, Ahad went to play with his friends in the pond adjacent to their house. He got dived while swimming.

Hearing a hue and cry, neighbours and his relatives came and rescued him. Later, he was taken to the Upazila Health Complex where physicians declared him dead.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A seven-year-old boy drowned in a pond in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon while taking bath with his mother.

Deceased Md Adam was the son of Motahar Kalyan, a resident of Chartitia area under Badarpur union in the upazila.

Sub-Inspector of Lalmohan Police Station Md Shahidul Islam said the boy along with his mother went to the pond to take bath.

Suddenly, he drowned in the water while his mother was unaware of it.

After a while, the boy's body floated on the surface of the water, he added.

SREEPUR, GAZIPUR: One baby drowned in Sreepur Upazila of the district while taking bath in a pond on Sunday noon.

Deceased Sumaiya Aktar, 5, was identified as daughter of one Latif Shikdar of Singdighee Village in the upazila.

Her aunt Sahida Aktar Swarna said, at 11am, Sumaiya went to the pond beside their house with her cousin brother Tauhid, 4. She got drowned.

After informing by Tauhid, her family members and relatives got into the pond, and recovered her body. She was buried later on.





