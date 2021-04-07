Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 April, 2021, 3:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three minors down in three districts

Published : Wednesday, 7 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Our Correspondents

Three minors drown in three districts- Mymensingh, Bhola, and Gazipur in two days.
BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: One minor drowned in Bhaluka Upazila of the district while swimming in a pond on Monday noon.
Deceased Ahad, 6, was son of Alam Mia of Paragaon Village of the upazila.
Locals said, Ahad went to play with his friends in the pond adjacent to their house. He got dived while swimming.
Hearing a hue and cry, neighbours and his relatives came and rescued him. Later, he was taken to the Upazila Health Complex where physicians declared him dead.
LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A seven-year-old boy drowned in a pond in  Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon while taking bath with his mother.
Deceased Md Adam was the son of Motahar Kalyan, a resident of Chartitia area under Badarpur union in the upazila.
Sub-Inspector of Lalmohan Police Station Md Shahidul Islam said the boy along with his mother went to the pond to take bath.
Suddenly, he drowned in the water while his mother was unaware of it.
After a while, the boy's body floated on the surface of the water, he added.
SREEPUR, GAZIPUR: One baby drowned in Sreepur Upazila of the district while taking bath in a pond on Sunday noon.
Deceased Sumaiya Aktar, 5, was identified as daughter of one Latif Shikdar of Singdighee Village in the upazila.
Her aunt Sahida Aktar Swarna said, at 11am, Sumaiya went to the pond beside their house with her cousin brother Tauhid, 4. She got drowned.
After informing by Tauhid, her family members and relatives got into the pond, and recovered her body.  She was buried later on.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Wash facilities given to Meherpur schools
140 fined for violating lockdown guidelines
Two murdered in two districts
Three minors down in three districts
Two more die of corona in Rajshahi Div
Two killed in road mishaps in 2 dists
90th birth anniv of Suchitra Sen observed in Pabna
Two risky iron bridges turn death traps at Bauphal


Latest News
Oxford pauses dosing in trial of AstraZeneca vaccine in children, teenagers
Four councillors among 13 injured in Munshiganj explosion
16,181 administered COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday
Kim Kardashian West is now a billionaire
UNICEF calls for easing distribution of COVID-19 vaccines
US job openings jump to two-year high in February
Fakhrul regrets BNP’s failure to revitalise organisations
North Korea to skip Tokyo Olympics over Covid-19 fears
Man 'killed by step brother' in Natore
PM offers economic zone, high-tech park for US investors
Most Read News
Nuclear energy for mankind
Suu Kyi's 2nd Nobel Peace Prize and contemporary thoughts!
Covid-19 pandemic--holding a mirror on our face
Bangladeshi brothers commit suicide killing 4 family members
Bus services in Dhaka, other cities to resume Wednesday
Mamunul among 17 Hefazat men sued
Bangladesh records highest 66 Covid deaths, 7,213 cases in a day
Death toll from launch capsize rises to 34
Govt asks to close all madrasas, except orphanages
Faridpur upazila parishad, police station vandalised
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft