Two more die of corona in Rajshahi Div

RAJSHAHI, Apr 6: Two more persons died of coronavirus infection on Monday, bringing the death toll to 416 in the division.

A total of 27,496 people have, so far, been infected with the Covid-19 in the division with detection of 165 new cases on the day.

Divisional Director of Health Dr. Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the informain in a press release issued on Tuesday noon.

He said, the highest 265 patients have so far died in Bogura followed by 57 in Rajshahi, 14 in Chapainawabganj, 28 in Naogaon, 14 in Natore, 10 in Joypurhat, 18 in Sirajganj, and 11 in Pabna.

Of the total infected, 24,911 ones have, so far, recovered in the division till Tuesday morning, and 3,157 are undergoing treatment in different hospitals in the division.







