Two killed in road mishaps in 2 dists

At least two persons including a SSC student were killed and three others were injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Patuakhali and Mymensingh.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A SSC candidate was killed in a road accident in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Monday at 8pm.

Deceased Zihad Sharif, 18, was son of Mahabub Sharif of Nurainepur Village at Surjabari Union of the upazila.

According to witnesses, Zihad and his cousin brother Abdur Rahman went out of house with two motor cycles in the afternoon; they made a racing ride, and at once, one of the bike got over the other; Zihad died on the spot while Abdur Rahman wounded. The incident took place at the crossing of Tnaterkathi Village of Nazirpur Union in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bauphal Police Station (PS) Al Mamun said, on information, police was sent to the spot.

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: An elderly man was killed and three others were injured when a bus hit a three wheeler (locally known as mahendra) in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Shamsul Haque, 60, a resident of Jatia village under Jatia union in Ishwarganj upazila of the district.

Quoting witnesses, Sub-Inspector of Gouripur PS Bashar said a bus hit the mahendra at Gazipur area, leaving the man dead on the spot and three others injured.

The injured were admitted to nearby Ishwarganj Upazila Health Complex, he added.







