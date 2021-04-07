Video
Wednesday, 7 April, 2021, 3:53 AM
Home Countryside

90th birth anniv of Suchitra Sen observed in Pabna

Published : Wednesday, 7 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Our Correspondent

PABNA, Apr 6: The 90th birth anniversary of iconic Bengali actress Suchitra Sen was observed in a limited scale in the district on Tuesday.
On the occasion, Suchitra Sen Smriti Sangrakhhan Parishad (SSSSP) organised different programmes. But amid corona, these were revoked.
SSSP's General Secretary (GS) Naresh Madhu, Joint GS Kamal Ahmmed Siddique,  Member Shaikh Sabbir Ahmmed and others went to her residence at 11am. They paid tribute by placing wreaths on her portrait.
Suchitra Sen was born in Pabna on April 6 in 1931. She was a versatile actress of Indian cinema. She became highly successful and decorated her career spanning more than two and a half decades from the early 1950s to late 1970s.


