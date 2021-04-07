Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 April, 2021, 3:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two risky iron bridges turn death traps at Bauphal

Published : Wednesday, 7 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Our Correspondent

The two risky iron-bridges in Kanakdia Union at Bauphal. photo: observer

The two risky iron-bridges in Kanakdia Union at Bauphal. photo: observer

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI, Apr 6: Two iron-bridges in Baufal Upazila of the district have turned death traps.
The bridges are situated at Kanakdia Union of the upazila. Locals are using the bridges taking life risk. There is no initiative to repair these. Locals demanded their immediate re-construction.
 According to official sources, in 2012, one bridge was constructed over a canal adjacent to Birpasha Karalbari, while another was raised over Joyghora Hicher Khal (canal); after few days, slabs of the bridges broke down. Since then locals have been crossing the bridges taking the life risk
One Enamul Haq Hawladar of Birpasha Village said, local people and students of Birpasha High School, Birpasha Government Primary School, Aila Government Primary School, Amirabad Government Primary School, and Kanakdia SS School & College are using the bridges.
Kanakdia Union Chairman Shahin Hawladar said, according to the upazila Parishad's monthly coordination meeting a proposal has been sent to Disaster and Relief Affairs Ministry about re-constructing the bridges; if the proposal is approved, re-building of the bridges will be initiated.
Baufal Upazila Nirbahi Officer Zakir Hossain said, a step will be taken soon after contacting with the highest authorities.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Wash facilities given to Meherpur schools
140 fined for violating lockdown guidelines
Two murdered in two districts
Three minors down in three districts
Two more die of corona in Rajshahi Div
Two killed in road mishaps in 2 dists
90th birth anniv of Suchitra Sen observed in Pabna
Two risky iron bridges turn death traps at Bauphal


Latest News
Oxford pauses dosing in trial of AstraZeneca vaccine in children, teenagers
Four councillors among 13 injured in Munshiganj explosion
16,181 administered COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday
Kim Kardashian West is now a billionaire
UNICEF calls for easing distribution of COVID-19 vaccines
US job openings jump to two-year high in February
Fakhrul regrets BNP’s failure to revitalise organisations
North Korea to skip Tokyo Olympics over Covid-19 fears
Man 'killed by step brother' in Natore
PM offers economic zone, high-tech park for US investors
Most Read News
Nuclear energy for mankind
Suu Kyi's 2nd Nobel Peace Prize and contemporary thoughts!
Covid-19 pandemic--holding a mirror on our face
Bangladeshi brothers commit suicide killing 4 family members
Bus services in Dhaka, other cities to resume Wednesday
Mamunul among 17 Hefazat men sued
Bangladesh records highest 66 Covid deaths, 7,213 cases in a day
Death toll from launch capsize rises to 34
Govt asks to close all madrasas, except orphanages
Faridpur upazila parishad, police station vandalised
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft