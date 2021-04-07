Two risky iron bridges turn death traps at Bauphal



The two risky iron-bridges in Kanakdia Union at Bauphal. photo: observer

The bridges are situated at Kanakdia Union of the upazila. Locals are using the bridges taking life risk. There is no initiative to repair these. Locals demanded their immediate re-construction.

According to official sources, in 2012, one bridge was constructed over a canal adjacent to Birpasha Karalbari, while another was raised over Joyghora Hicher Khal (canal); after few days, slabs of the bridges broke down. Since then locals have been crossing the bridges taking the life risk

One Enamul Haq Hawladar of Birpasha Village said, local people and students of Birpasha High School, Birpasha Government Primary School, Aila Government Primary School, Amirabad Government Primary School, and Kanakdia SS School & College are using the bridges.

Kanakdia Union Chairman Shahin Hawladar said, according to the upazila Parishad's monthly coordination meeting a proposal has been sent to Disaster and Relief Affairs Ministry about re-constructing the bridges; if the proposal is approved, re-building of the bridges will be initiated.

Baufal Upazila Nirbahi Officer Zakir Hossain said, a step will be taken soon after contacting with the highest authorities.



