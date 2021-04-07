Growers expect bumper onion production in Kushtia



The photo shows a woman taking care of her onion plants in Kushtia. photo: observer

According to field sources, the harvesting of onion will begin by the next month.

In order to make good onion production, growers were provided with free seeds and fertilisers.

These incentives were given by the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), BARI, BADC, and different NGOs. Good-farming training was also imparted among them.

DAE sources said, this year, over 470 hectares of land have been brought under the onion cultivation in the district's all six upazilas with production target of 5,800 tonnes.

DAE's Deputy Director in Kushtia Kinkon Chowdhury said, the bumper yielding of onion has been possible for the government support and fair weather.

He further said, the harvesting will begin by the next month if the weather condition goes well.

Onion Grower Kolimuddin of Maligram Village in Khoksa Upazila, said, farmers got less prices of paddy and jute in the last year; foggy weather made damages to Rabi crops; that is why, they have cultivated onions on increased land to recoup losses.

Many farmers complained, due to lack of proper marketing policy, middlemen or wholesalers are making extra profits, depriving them of fair prices. They urged the government to take effective step for marketing onions.















KUSHTIA, Apr 6: Onion growers in the district expect bumper production this season.According to field sources, the harvesting of onion will begin by the next month.In order to make good onion production, growers were provided with free seeds and fertilisers.These incentives were given by the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), BARI, BADC, and different NGOs. Good-farming training was also imparted among them.DAE sources said, this year, over 470 hectares of land have been brought under the onion cultivation in the district's all six upazilas with production target of 5,800 tonnes.DAE's Deputy Director in Kushtia Kinkon Chowdhury said, the bumper yielding of onion has been possible for the government support and fair weather.He further said, the harvesting will begin by the next month if the weather condition goes well.Onion Grower Kolimuddin of Maligram Village in Khoksa Upazila, said, farmers got less prices of paddy and jute in the last year; foggy weather made damages to Rabi crops; that is why, they have cultivated onions on increased land to recoup losses.Many farmers complained, due to lack of proper marketing policy, middlemen or wholesalers are making extra profits, depriving them of fair prices. They urged the government to take effective step for marketing onions.