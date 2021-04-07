Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 April, 2021, 3:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Growers expect bumper onion production in Kushtia

Published : Wednesday, 7 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Our Correspondent

The photo shows a woman taking care of her onion plants in Kushtia. photo: observer

The photo shows a woman taking care of her onion plants in Kushtia. photo: observer

KUSHTIA, Apr 6: Onion growers in the district expect bumper production this season.
According to field sources, the harvesting of onion will begin by the next month.
In order to make good onion production, growers were provided with free seeds and fertilisers.
These incentives were given by the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), BARI, BADC, and different NGOs. Good-farming training was also imparted among them.
 DAE sources said, this year, over 470 hectares of land have been brought under the onion cultivation in the district's all six upazilas with production target of 5,800 tonnes.
DAE's Deputy Director in Kushtia Kinkon Chowdhury said, the bumper yielding of onion has been possible for the government support and fair weather.
He further said, the harvesting will begin by the next month if the weather condition goes well.
Onion Grower Kolimuddin of Maligram Village in  Khoksa Upazila, said, farmers got less prices of paddy and jute in the last year; foggy weather made damages to Rabi crops; that is why, they have cultivated onions on increased land to recoup losses.
Many farmers complained, due to lack of proper marketing policy, middlemen or wholesalers are making extra profits, depriving them of fair prices. They urged the government to take effective step for marketing onions.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Wash facilities given to Meherpur schools
140 fined for violating lockdown guidelines
Two murdered in two districts
Three minors down in three districts
Two more die of corona in Rajshahi Div
Two killed in road mishaps in 2 dists
90th birth anniv of Suchitra Sen observed in Pabna
Two risky iron bridges turn death traps at Bauphal


Latest News
Oxford pauses dosing in trial of AstraZeneca vaccine in children, teenagers
Four councillors among 13 injured in Munshiganj explosion
16,181 administered COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday
Kim Kardashian West is now a billionaire
UNICEF calls for easing distribution of COVID-19 vaccines
US job openings jump to two-year high in February
Fakhrul regrets BNP’s failure to revitalise organisations
North Korea to skip Tokyo Olympics over Covid-19 fears
Man 'killed by step brother' in Natore
PM offers economic zone, high-tech park for US investors
Most Read News
Nuclear energy for mankind
Suu Kyi's 2nd Nobel Peace Prize and contemporary thoughts!
Covid-19 pandemic--holding a mirror on our face
Bangladeshi brothers commit suicide killing 4 family members
Bus services in Dhaka, other cities to resume Wednesday
Mamunul among 17 Hefazat men sued
Bangladesh records highest 66 Covid deaths, 7,213 cases in a day
Death toll from launch capsize rises to 34
Govt asks to close all madrasas, except orphanages
Faridpur upazila parishad, police station vandalised
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft