Two women commit suicide in two districts

Two women allegedly committed suicide in two districts- Mymensingh and Rajshahi, on Sunday.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Deceased Asma, 30, was the wife of Sabuj Mia, a resident of Rasulpur Union in the upazila.

Local sources said returning home on Sunday evening, Sabu Mia found his wife hanging.

Hearing screaming, neighbours rushed to the spot and informed police.

Police, later, recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gafargaon Police Station (PS) Anukul Sarkar.

SI Ahsan Habib said they found no injury marks on the body of the deceased.

RAJSHAHI: A RAB member's wife killed self by hanging herself in the district headquarters of RAB-5 on Sunday at about 1:30pm.

Deceased Tamanna Yasmin Swarna, 22, was wife of Ashraful Islam, the member of RAB.

RAB members took Swarna to the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital at around 2pm, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Kashiadanga PS OC SM Masud Parvez confirmed the matter.

OC said, an unnatural death case has been lodged with the PS in this connection.





