Wednesday, 7 April, 2021, 3:53 AM
Missing minor boy, man found dead in two dists

Published : Wednesday, 7 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondents

Two persons including a minor boy were found dead in two districts- Noakhali amd Dinajpur, on Monday.
NOAKHALI: After three days of missing, police recovered a minor's body from Kadra Union in Senbag Upazila of the district on Monday at around 8am.
Deceased Md Mizanur Rahman Ashraful, 6, was son of Abul Kashem Mir of Mirbari in Babupur Sreepur Village under Damurua Union in the upazila.  
Police said, it was anticipated miscreants killed Ashraful and hid him later.
The body was recovered from a bamboo bush at Teli Pukur area of Nazarpur Village. Ashraful was a class one student in local Gazirhat Sunrise Academy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Senbag Police Station (PS) Abdul Baten Mridha said, the deceased's father lodged a missing diary with the PS on Friday night.
It was anticipated, he added, the incident was re-planned. Necessary measure will be taken in this connection after inquiry, OC added.
BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: Police recovered the unidentified body of a man, aged about 35, in Birampur Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.
Birampur PS OC Moniruzzaman said locals spotted the body beside a rail line at Moupukur Village and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue, he added.
Locals assumed that the man might have died falling off a train sometime at night.


