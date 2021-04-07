PIROJPUR, Apr 6: Sultan Ahmed Khan, a retired Sonali Bank officer and father of Journalist Ziaul Haque, passed away on Tuesday at 9:10am. He was 74.

He breathed his last in his residence at Jhatokhati area of Shikerpur road in Pirojpur Municipality. He was suffering from lung cancer for a long time.

Family sources said, after Janaza, he was buried in his family graveyard.

Members of Pirojpur Press Club expressed their deep shock at his demise.

He left behind his wife, four sons, one daughter and a host of relatives to mourn his death.







