

Jatka being sold as chapila in Gopalganj

In different haats and bazaars of the district, such small-sized hilsa is being sold to innocent consumers as chapila.

According to market sources, every year at this time jatka arrives in local haats and bazaars. In some cases, jatka sale takes place in front of the eye of local administration.

On Thursday a visit to Boro Bazar and Battala Bazar in Gopalganj Town found large-scale selling of jatka; some were purchasing knowingly while others buying without knowledge.

Trading sources said, jatka is being caught in different rivers in the southern region including the Madhumati River. The catching of jatka is taking place despite the running two-month-ban on all fishing in order to increase production of hilsa.

But Livestock officials in Gopalganj said, most of the jatka supply is being made from Barishal region. Fishers are catching jatka with net of less than 3.5 inch holes in different rivers.

Jatka is available in at least 30 bazaars including Boro Bazar, Battala Bazar, Pnachuriah Bazar, Ghonapara Bazar, Tungiparar Patgati Bazar, Bnashbaria Bazar, Kashianir Upazila Sadar, Gopalpur and Bhatiapara Bazar, Muksudpurer Jalirparh, Baniarchar, and different bazaars in Kotalipara Upazila.

Per kg jatka is selling at Tk 350-400 in these bazaars.

Jatka is being caught from the Madhumati River in Gopalganj, Bilrute Channel, Sandha River in Kotalipara, Madhumati River estuary (known as Titha) with banned net.

Seller Hasan Sheikh at Boro Bazar in Gopalganj said, a group of traders are bringing jatka by bi-cycle from Barishal areas to different bazaars; every morning they are supplying jatka.

Later, per kg jatka is selling at a profit rate of Tk 50-60 in these bazaars, he further said.

When asked why he is selling jatka taking law at hand, he said, he is following others.

He was selling jatka of six/seven inches; the ban has been imposed on jatka of less than 3.50 inches.

Another seller Rabiul Mia was found selling jatka as chapila at Tk 200-250 per kg.

When a resident Hannan Molla at Miapara in the town was about to purchase chapila from that trader, he came to know it is jatka. He changed his decision. But already he purchased two kg jatka as chapila at Tk 300 per kg from another trader.

Another Akbar Hossain at Nabinbag area said, consumers are being deceived, purchasing jatka as chapila.

Local administration should be careful in this connection, he suggested.

District Bazar Officer Arif Hossain said over mobile phone, he went to Boro Bazar in the morning and found jatka selling. He asked traders not to sell jatka.

Monitoring will be conducted in this connection from next Saturday, he informed.

District Fisheries Officer Bishwajit Boiragi said, "I heard about jatka arrival in different haats and bazaars of Gopalganj. Jatka is not so available in local rivers. Most of the jatka is netted from rivers in Barishal."

Already upazila fisheries officers have been instructed to conduct drives in different bazaars and rivers, he mentioned.







