Wednesday, 7 April, 2021, 3:52 AM
EU chiefs in Turkey to revamp ties

Published : Wednesday, 7 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM

ANKARA, Apr 6: The European Union's top two officials paid a rare visit to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday aimed at testing his avowed commitment to revamp ties.
Years of disputes over a growing list of issues threatened to boil over last summer when Turkey sent warships to support an energy exploration mission in waters claimed by EU members Cyprus and Greece.
Tensions cooled somewhat when Turkey withdrew the vessels and this year engaged in its first maritime talks with Greece since 2016.
The bloc pulled back from its threat to sanction Turkey as a result.
European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel will now see how Erdogan intends to follow through on his repeatedly stated intention to "turn a new page" in relations.    -AFP


