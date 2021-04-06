Shitalakkhya launch capsize death toll climbs to 29

NARAYANGANJ, Apr 5: Twenty-four more bodies were recovered after a Munshiganj-bound launch that capsized in the Shitalakkhya River in Narayanganj with over 50 passengers on board on Sunday was pulled out of water on Monday.

With the recovery of 24 more bodies, the death toll from the launch disaster stood at 29. Five bodies were recovered after the accident on Sunday night

Golam Maula Sadeque, chairman of Bangladesh Inland and Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), said divers from local Fire Service and Coast Guard salvaged the sunken launch with the help of a salvage ship, 'Prattay', and found 24 more bodies inside the launch.

Family members had earlier registered the names of 28 missing people. After the recovery of 19 more bodies, the number of missing people stands at 9, Narayanganj Sadar UNO Nahida said.

The identities of the deceased could not be known till filing of this report at 5:00pm. The divers suspended their salvage operation around 1:30 pm.

After a four-hour break, BIWTA resumed its rescue operation around 6:00am on Monday. Around 10:00am, the BIWTA rescue ship started its operation to salvage the sunken launch.

Bodies, including that of two children, were found inside the launch when it was pulled out of the water around 12:20pm, Abdullah Arefin, deputy assistant director of Fire Service and Civil Defence in Narayanganj, said

Earlier, the authorities handed over the bodies of five victims of the launch capsize to their families. Four of them victims were identified as Sunita Saha, 40, Sokina Begum, 45, Pratima Sharma, 53, and Sauda Aktar Lota, 18.

Local administration said they will hand over the bodies of the rest 22 to their families after some formalities. BIWTA said they were trying to locate the cargo vessel responsible for the accident.

Meanwhile, the district administration has formed a seven-member committee headed by the additional district magistrate (ADM) while the BIWTA formed a four-member body with BIWTA Director Rafiqul Islam as its convener.