No iftar, sehri at mosques

Published : Tuesday, 6 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

The government on Monday issued some guidelines on offering prayers and maintaining health guidelines at mosques during the lockdown period.
The Religious Affairs Ministry issued 10-point guidelines for Muslims. They include washing and sanitizing hands at the mosque gate and wearing masks.
Everyone should come to mosque after performing wudu and Sunnat namaz at home. Hands must be washed with soap for 20 seconds.
The mosques must be sanitised before namaz five times daily and the floor mats or carpets can't be used. People should bring their own prayer mat (Jaynamaj) with them to the  mosque.
Social distancing should
be maintained in prayer lines.
Children, elderly people, sick and those attend upon patients should refrain from going to mosques.
None can use prayer mat or topi (cap used by Muslims during prayer) of the mosque.
Sahri or iftar can't be arranged at mosque.
All imams, khatibs, muazzins and mosque committees have been asked to implement the guidelines.
Legal action will be taken for violating the rules, the ministry said in a release.


