

Modi thanks BD for ‘excellent arrangements’ during his visit

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"I write to convey my thanks for the excellent arrangements made during my recent state visit to Bangladesh. It was a pleasure to exchange thoughts with you during the visit," Modi wrote in the letter, a Foreign Ministry release said on Monday.

Modi visited Bangladesh to join the country's grand celebrations, marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and golden jubilee of country's independence.

The Indian Prime Minister has also thanked Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen for the "excellent arrangements" made during his recent State Visit to Bangladesh.

During the visit, Bangladesh and India agreed to accelerate the momentum that exists between the two countries with an eye on next 50 years of cooperation in diversified areas.







Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the Bangladesh government for flawless arrangement of the spectacular celebrations on March 26 to mark 50 years of Bangladesh's Independence as well as the birth centenary of Father of the NationBangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."I write to convey my thanks for the excellent arrangements made during my recent state visit to Bangladesh. It was a pleasure to exchange thoughts with you during the visit," Modi wrote in the letter, a Foreign Ministry release said on Monday.Modi visited Bangladesh to join the country's grand celebrations, marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and golden jubilee of country's independence.The Indian Prime Minister has also thanked Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen for the "excellent arrangements" made during his recent State Visit to Bangladesh.During the visit, Bangladesh and India agreed to accelerate the momentum that exists between the two countries with an eye on next 50 years of cooperation in diversified areas.