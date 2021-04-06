Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 April, 2021, 1:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Modi thanks BD for ‘excellent arrangements’ during his visit

Published : Tuesday, 6 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Diplomatic Correspondent

Modi thanks BD for ‘excellent arrangements’ during his visit

Modi thanks BD for ‘excellent arrangements’ during his visit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the Bangladesh government for flawless arrangement of the spectacular celebrations on March 26 to mark 50 years of Bangladesh's Independence as well as the birth centenary of Father of the Nation
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
"I write to convey my thanks for the excellent arrangements made during my recent state visit to Bangladesh. It was a pleasure to exchange thoughts with you during the visit," Modi wrote in the letter, a Foreign Ministry release said on Monday.
Modi visited Bangladesh to join the country's grand celebrations, marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and golden jubilee of  country's independence.
The Indian Prime Minister has also thanked Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen for the "excellent arrangements" made during his recent State Visit to Bangladesh.
During the visit, Bangladesh and India agreed to accelerate the momentum that exists between the two countries with an eye on next 50 years of cooperation in diversified areas.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shitalakkhya launch capsize death toll climbs to 29
Inland waterway safety a far cry
No iftar, sehri at mosques
Modi thanks BD for ‘excellent arrangements’ during his visit
Cyber-attack on BB, over 200 other businesses
coronavirus update bangladesh
Alarming surge in C-19 cases continues
Second dose of Covid vaccine from Thursday: PM


Latest News
Lockdown enters day 2 amid public apathy
One killed in Saltha clash centering
31 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
2 female students go missing
Shop traders stage demo on Dhaka-Ctg highway for 3rd day
14 more infected with coronavirus in Manikganj
Nigeria's 'social satirist' fights injustice with art
Experts find lockdown in Bangladesh “unscientific, halfhearted”
Death toll from launch capsize rises to 34
Death threats turn Rohingya activist's Malaysia home into a prison
Most Read News
People Matter!
Nuclear energy for mankind
Sonargaon OC withdrawn
Sunken launch salvaged from Shitalakshya; Death toll rises to 26
Country reports 7,075 new corona patients, 52 deaths
Valuation water: A policy matter and present practice
Decision on lockdown extention Thursday
SC extends bail tenure of accused amid lockdown
Ramadan office timing from 9am to 3:30pm
Relaxed lockdown: Rickshaws, auto-rickshaws dominating city roads
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft