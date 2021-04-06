Cyber-attack on BB, over 200 other businesses

The hackers have attacked more than 200 companies, including Bangladesh Bank, telecommunications regulator BTRC, other banks, financial institutions and internet service providers.

The attack was carried out by a hacker group called Hafnium, said Tareq M Barkatullah, director of the Bangladesh Computer Council and project director of the Bangladesh government's e-Government Computer Incident Response Team (BGD e-Gov Short).

He said Hafnium hacker group was found on the servers of the affected organizations. He confirmed the attack was via e-mail.

He also said the hacker group collects information via mail from Microsoft's mail servers. They have attacked the servers of more than two hundred organizations in the country.

A detailed report on how the victims' organizations will recover has been posted on the shorts web address.

By looking at that report, the affected servers can be restored and the way to stay free from hackers can also be known. Address of the report on BGD e Govt Sart website: https://www.cirt.gov.bd/wpcontent/uploads/2021/04/HAFNIUM.pdf According to the report, hackers have targeted 22 other countries, including the United States, Canada and Russia besides Bangladesh.

The hackers targeted banks and financial institutions, government institutions, the health sector, law and order enforcement agencies, the defence, heavy engineering industries, science and education sectors, power and energy and nonprofits organisations.







