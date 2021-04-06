Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 April, 2021, 1:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Alarming surge in C-19 cases continues

7,075 infections, 52 deaths in 24 hours

Published : Tuesday, 6 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Staff Correspondent

A patient waits at the Emergency Department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital for admission on Monday. The hospital administration is finding it increasingly difficult to accommodate the growing number of patients seeking admission with severe respiratory problems. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A patient waits at the Emergency Department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital for admission on Monday. The hospital administration is finding it increasingly difficult to accommodate the growing number of patients seeking admission with severe respiratory problems. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The country saw 7,075 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Monday, taking the number of novel coronavirus cases to 644,439.  The positivity rate stands at 23.40 per cent.
During the time, 52 more new deaths were recorded from the novel coronavirus, bringing the death toll from the deadly virus to the country to 9,318. The mortality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.
Besides, 2,932 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 555,414 with 86.19 per cent recovery rate, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).   
 As many as 30,239 samples were tested at 227 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 4,813,624 samples have been tested in the country so far.
Among the latest day's victims, 34 were men and 18 were women. Fifty of
them died at hospitals across the country while two at home. Of the deceased, 40 of them were in Dhaka, seven in Chattogram, and one each in Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Rangpur and Sylhet divisions.
The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victim shows that 7,004 of the total deceased were men and 2,314 were women.
The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same.
However, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed 2,867,746 lives and infected 132,001,209 people across the world till Monday, according to Worldometer.
As many as 106,301,580 people have recovered from Covid-19, which has spread to 219 countries.
The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shitalakkhya launch capsize death toll climbs to 29
Inland waterway safety a far cry
No iftar, sehri at mosques
Modi thanks BD for ‘excellent arrangements’ during his visit
Cyber-attack on BB, over 200 other businesses
coronavirus update bangladesh
Alarming surge in C-19 cases continues
Second dose of Covid vaccine from Thursday: PM


Latest News
Lockdown enters day 2 amid public apathy
One killed in Saltha clash centering
31 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
2 female students go missing
Shop traders stage demo on Dhaka-Ctg highway for 3rd day
14 more infected with coronavirus in Manikganj
Nigeria's 'social satirist' fights injustice with art
Experts find lockdown in Bangladesh “unscientific, halfhearted”
Death toll from launch capsize rises to 34
Death threats turn Rohingya activist's Malaysia home into a prison
Most Read News
People Matter!
Nuclear energy for mankind
Sonargaon OC withdrawn
Sunken launch salvaged from Shitalakshya; Death toll rises to 26
Country reports 7,075 new corona patients, 52 deaths
Valuation water: A policy matter and present practice
Decision on lockdown extention Thursday
SC extends bail tenure of accused amid lockdown
Ramadan office timing from 9am to 3:30pm
Relaxed lockdown: Rickshaws, auto-rickshaws dominating city roads
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft