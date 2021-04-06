Alarming surge in C-19 cases continues



A patient waits at the Emergency Department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital for admission on Monday. The hospital administration is finding it increasingly difficult to accommodate the growing number of patients seeking admission with severe respiratory problems. PHOTO: OBSERVER

During the time, 52 more new deaths were recorded from the novel coronavirus, bringing the death toll from the deadly virus to the country to 9,318. The mortality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

Besides, 2,932 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 555,414 with 86.19 per cent recovery rate, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

As many as 30,239 samples were tested at 227 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 4,813,624 samples have been tested in the country so far.

Among the latest day's victims, 34 were men and 18 were women. Fifty of

them died at hospitals across the country while two at home. Of the deceased, 40 of them were in Dhaka, seven in Chattogram, and one each in Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Rangpur and Sylhet divisions.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victim shows that 7,004 of the total deceased were men and 2,314 were women.

The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same.

However, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed 2,867,746 lives and infected 132,001,209 people across the world till Monday, according to Worldometer.

As many as 106,301,580 people have recovered from Covid-19, which has spread to 219 countries.

The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.



