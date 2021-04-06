Second dose of Covid vaccine from Thursday: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday reaffirmed that the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine will be rolled out on Thursday next (April 8) as per the schedule.

She came up with the reassurance while presiding over the weekly Cabinet meeting virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.

"The Prime Minister has made it clear that the roll-out of the second dose of coronavirus vaccine will begin on April 8 as usual as per the schedule," said Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam while briefing reporters after the meeting held at the Bangladesh Secretariat.

The roll-out of the first jab of the covid-19 vaccine will start on April 6, he said.

The Cabinet Secretary said there will be no problem with the stock of the

second dose of the vaccines as Bangladesh will get the supply of the vaccines from India within the scheduled time.

The government will review on Thursday next whether the ongoing 7-day Covid-19 lockdown should be extended or not, he said.

Festival allowance for FFs

The Cabinet cleared a proposal for providing two festival allowances (each Tk 10,000) to the gallantry award holding freedom fighters, Tk 2,000 as the Bengali New Year allowance to gallantry award holding freedom fighters, war-wounded freedom fighters and martyred freedom fighters' families and Tk 5,000 as the Victory Day allowance to the living freedom fighters, said the Cabinet Secretary.

Now the gallantry award holding freedom fighters are not getting the two festival allowances, the Bengali New Year allowance and the Victory Day allowance, while war-wounded freedom fighters are not getting the Bengali New Year allowance and the Victory Day allowance and the martyred freedom fighter's families are not getting the Bengali New Year allowance, he said. -UNB







